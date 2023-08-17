'The Blind Side' star Sandra Bullock upset as controversy bleeds over $309,000,000 Michael Oher movie: Reports

For years, The Blind Side was considered one of the greatest and most inspiring football films of all time, telling the story of Michael Oher, an African-American who was adopted and raised by the Tuohys, a white family. However, this Monday, the subject of the film decided to repudiate its premise in court.

He said that he had never been adopted by the Tuohys, but rather exploited for their personal gain. This has understandably upset them, but another person has joined the family's side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sandra Bullock 'heartbroken' upon learning of Michael Oher's dispute with Tuohys

In The Blind Side, Leigh Anne Tuohy, the main guardian of Michael Oher and the film's deuteragonist, is played by Sandra Bullock. Bullock's performance earned her the Oscar for Best Actress, and a source told the Daily Mail that she was dismayed at Oher's lawsuit:

'She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted.

'Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention.'

They continued:

'There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned, it just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective.'

Furthermore, hearing about the former Super Bowl-winning offensive tackle's lawsuit only exacerbated her grief, especially when she was already having to deal with the death of her long-time partner Bryan Randall from ALS:

'Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news.

'She is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for Sandra and she is looking forward to better days ahead.'

Tuohys may end their conservatorship of Michael Oher

In the most recent update in Oher's lawsuit, Randall Fishman, a legal representative for the Tuohys, announced that his clients were intending to end the conservatorship of their adoptive son themselves:

"If that's what he wants to do is terminate it, we're glad to do so. As a matter of fact, it is our intent to offer to enter into a consent order as it relates to the conservatorship, and then if they have other issues, we'll deal with them."

According to People, the Tuohys earned around $700,000 from the film, which was going to be divided fairly among the five members: Sean, Leigh Anne, their two biological hildren and Michael Oher. Oher's petition, however, claims that the Baltimore Ravens protector received nothing from the arrangement.