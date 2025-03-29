"The Bo Nix of this class": NFL fans buzz as Jaxson Dart throws dimes during Ole Miss football Pro Day

Jaxson Dart showed why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class during Ole Miss pro day on Friday. The Rebels star reportedly threw about 65 passes, of which 55 landed almost perfectly to his targets. There were only a handful of incomplete passes, most of which were dropped by the pass catchers.

Following Dart's impressive outing in front of hundreds of scouts, three NFL coaches and front-office personnel from all 32 teams, fans on social media hyped the quarterback. Some users on X compared him to Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix, who had a stellar rookie season in 2024.

"The Bo Nix of this class. He will be a steal for someone," one tweeted.

A few also projected that Dart might have boosted his draft stock at his pro day.

"He’s going to be a star. Book it," another added.

"This dude Dart should be climbing the draft charts. He's a decent prospect," a third commented.

Meanwhile, others pointed out some of the issues with Dart's throws, with some also suggesting he could be a bust in the NFL.

"I like Dart but none of those throws were that impressive," one wrote.

"Why are all the throws wobbly," a user added.

"Remember when Zach Wilson was a generational Qb with a cannon arm and supposed to be the most accurate Qb from his class ? Good times," another commented.

Dart began his collegiate journey at USC in 2021. He played one year with the Trojans before transferring to Ole Miss in 2022.

Dart was a starter in all three of his seasons with the Rebels. He enters the draft after breaking the school record in passing yards (10,617) and wins (28).

Jaxson Dart projected as 2nd best QB in 2025 NFL draft after impressive outing at Ole Miss pro day

Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

As per reports, Jaxson Dart is now viewed as the second-best quarterback in this year's draft class ahead of Miami's Cam Ward. The Rebels star appears to have moved ahead of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders after his impressive outing at the Ole Miss pro day.

In his final year at Ole Miss, Dart recorded 4,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, both career highs, along with six interceptions. He also rushed for three touchdowns, leading the Rebels to a 10-3 record. The Kaysville, Utah, native ended his stint in Oxford as the program's winningest QB with 28 wins.

Jaxson Dart earned a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024. Now, it will be interesting to see where he lands in the NFL.

