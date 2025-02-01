"The boy is back": Packers fans speculate about Davante Adams' Instagram post hints GBP colors

Former Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams sparked a social media debate with an Instagram post on Friday. The image showed him sporting green and gold golf shoes, igniting immediate speculation about a potential return to Green Bay.

The photo landed amid growing uncertainty about Adams' future with the New York Jets. After his midseason trade from Las Vegas, Adams tallied 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with New York.

Adams appeared on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Jan. 12, openly saying that the Packers "might need some receiver help." He has also repeatedly praised Jordan Love's development in various media appearances.

The initial wave of fan reactions captured pure excitement about the prospect of Adams returning home.

"The boy is back," one fan said.

"Someone appears to want to come back home!" another fan wrote.

"I hope Davante comes home!" one fan commented.

A second set of responses were skeptical.

"Imagine he gets a ring with Love and not Rodgers," one fan commented.

"Means he still has his old packer colors shoes lol," another fan wrote.

Do the Packers need Davante Adams?

Green Bay's receiving corps stumbled through 2024. Christian Watson's torn ACL will keep him sidelined through half of 2025, Romeo Doubs faced suspension and concussion issues and Jayden Reed's production vanished in the second half of the season.

Davante Adams boasts impressive credentials. His Green Bay tenure (2014-2021) produced 669 catches, 8,121 yards and 73 TDs. He needs just 43 receptions to reach 1,000 career catches.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst addressed the receiver situation on Jan. 16 during a press conference.

"I'd like them all to elevate," Gutekunsk said. " ... Whether it's the draft, free agency, that makes some sense for us."

Adams' contract carries a $35.64 million base salary for 2025 and 2026. Any move would require significant restructuring.

Adams' comments about Jordan Love on Max Crosby's podcast hint at lingering affection for Green Bay.

"The kid is a f***ing baller, man. I'm so happy for him," Adams said in May, via 'The Rush.' "I don't regret what I did but, at the same time, you look back on it like, 'Damn, that boy kind of balling right now.'"

Whether this social media hint transforms into actual negotiations remains uncertain. For now, Packers fans can only speculate about their former all-pro receiver potentially rejoining forces with their ascending young quarterback.

