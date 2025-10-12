  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "The Brits are wondering what is happening in London": Rich Eisen melts down on air amid Aaron Glenn’s baffling first-half decisions vs. Broncos

"The Brits are wondering what is happening in London": Rich Eisen melts down on air amid Aaron Glenn’s baffling first-half decisions vs. Broncos

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Oct 12, 2025 19:13 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Rich Eisen and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner were melting down on the call of the New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos game in London this morning.

Ad

As the first half of the game was winding down, the Jets struggled with game management, with the clock eventually running out on the Jets' offense on fourth down before they could get off one final play. Eisen then said, "The Brits are wondering what is happening in London..... and so are the American announcers."

Check it out here.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was visibly frustrated as the half came to a close. He could be seen getting animated towards head coach Aaron Glenn as the team walked into the locker room. Wilson didn't get much on the stat sheet, catching three passes for just 13 yards on the night.

Things didn't get much better for New York after halftime. They would end up losing the game with a final score of 13-11. Quarterback Justin Fields never managed to get rolling, finishing the game with nine of 17 passes completed for 45 yards. Fields did not have any touchdowns through the air.

Ad

New York's most productive player on offense the entire night was running back Breece Hall, who rushed 22 times for 59 yards.

New York Jets still seeking first victory of the 2025 NFL season

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets are now 0-6 after their loss to the Broncos. New York remains the only winless team in the NFL as of this writing. The team actually showed a lot of promise when they managed to go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring affair in Week One.

Ad

Of course, the Jets ultimately lost that game and have failed to replicate anything close to that sort of offensive production since. Many are beginning to wonder if head coach Aaron Glenn is on the hot seat after such a disappointing start to his head coaching tenure with the organization.

The Jets' lack of success on the offensive side of the ball also brings into question Justin Fields' future with the team. Fields was signed this offseason in hopes of being the starter New York has been searching for. However, the team has yet to secure a victory under his leadership and is well on their way to a No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York will host the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the NFL season next week at home.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications