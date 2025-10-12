"The Brits are wondering what is happening in London": Rich Eisen melts down on air amid Aaron Glenn’s baffling first-half decisions vs. Broncos

Rich Eisen and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner were melting down on the call of the New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos game in London this morning.As the first half of the game was winding down, the Jets struggled with game management, with the clock eventually running out on the Jets' offense on fourth down before they could get off one final play. Eisen then said, &quot;The Brits are wondering what is happening in London..... and so are the American announcers.&quot;Check it out here.Star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was visibly frustrated as the half came to a close. He could be seen getting animated towards head coach Aaron Glenn as the team walked into the locker room. Wilson didn't get much on the stat sheet, catching three passes for just 13 yards on the night.Things didn't get much better for New York after halftime. They would end up losing the game with a final score of 13-11. Quarterback Justin Fields never managed to get rolling, finishing the game with nine of 17 passes completed for 45 yards. Fields did not have any touchdowns through the air.New York's most productive player on offense the entire night was running back Breece Hall, who rushed 22 times for 59 yards.New York Jets still seeking first victory of the 2025 NFL seasonSyndication: USA TODAY - Source: ImagnThe New York Jets are now 0-6 after their loss to the Broncos. New York remains the only winless team in the NFL as of this writing. The team actually showed a lot of promise when they managed to go toe-to-toe with the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring affair in Week One.Of course, the Jets ultimately lost that game and have failed to replicate anything close to that sort of offensive production since. Many are beginning to wonder if head coach Aaron Glenn is on the hot seat after such a disappointing start to his head coaching tenure with the organization.The Jets' lack of success on the offensive side of the ball also brings into question Justin Fields' future with the team. Fields was signed this offseason in hopes of being the starter New York has been searching for. However, the team has yet to secure a victory under his leadership and is well on their way to a No. 1 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.New York will host the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven of the NFL season next week at home.