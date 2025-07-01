  • home icon
“The Browns own you”: Joe Burrow heckled by fan in unexpected late-night encounter

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:44 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Joe Burrow playing against the Browns [Image source: Imagn]

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns has heated up in recent years. In a recent incident, a Browns fan harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

On Tuesday, NFL analyst Dov Kleiman posted a video on X showing a Browns fan harassing Burrow. The fan shouted, "Browns own you, bro," as Burrow walked by. Burrow's security team told the fan to "get the f**k out of here" before intervening.

In the caption of his tweet, Kleiman wrote:

“Awful: A Browns fan harassed Bengals superstar QB Joe Burrow, yelling that the Browns own him late at night. ... Burrow was trying to mind his own business. There is no place for this in sports.”
Joe Burrow's record against the Cleveland Browns

The rivalry between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns has reached a new level in the 2020s. Before the 2020 season, neither of the two AFC North sides had qualified for the playoffs since 1995.

The Browns broke that record by beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round in the 2020 season. The Bengals ended their drought by qualifying in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Joe Burrow's current record against the Browns is 3-5. He has thrown 15 touchdowns and five interceptions against Cleveland. The star QB will enter the 2025 NFL season with a .500 record against his AFC rivals.

Fans will witness another chapter in this intense rivalry when the upcoming season kicks off. The AFC North giants will collide at the Huntington Bank Field in Week 1 before meeting again in Week 18.

