Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team: Injury report and starting line up - September 12th | NFL Week 1

Justin Herbert had a rather good rookie season in 2020, leading the Chargers to a 7-9 record in a tough division that had Patrick Mahomes and Derek Carr. Many expect Herbert to take another step forward in his development after his stellar rookie season.

For Washington, having veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will certainly help the offense to an extent, however, defense is where Washington's true strength lies.

With Chase Young doing what he likes on the offensive line and Jonathan Allen helping, Washington is a scary proposition for opposing offenses.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team injury report

LA Chargers

Brandon Staley has only one player on the injury report and that is defensive back Ryan Smith, who is not expected back until Week 4.

So Herbert and the Chargers are in a great position to start their 2021 season with a bang.

Washington Football Team

Head coach Ron Rivera essentially has a full roster to choose from for Sunday's opener against the Chargers.

Only defensive back Darrick Forrest is out with a hamstring injury and is expected back in Week 4.

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team starting line up

LA Chargers

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Linsley | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Uchenna Nwosu, Joey Bosa| CB - Michael Davis, Chris Harris | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

Washington Football Team

QB - Ryan Fitzpatrick | RB - Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic | WR - Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown| TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Chase Roullier, Brandon Scherff, Samuel Cosmi

DL - Chase Young, Montez Sweet, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne | LB - Col Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Jon Bostic| CB - William Jackson, Kendall Fuller | S - Landon Collins, Bobby McCain | K - Dustin Hopkins | P - Tress Way

