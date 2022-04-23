"The Chiefs have run circles around them" - NFL analyst blames Bill Belichick for the Patriots recent struggles

For over two decades, Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the New England Patriots. In that time, he’s developed many players and turned them into superstars, including a certain seven-time Super Bowl champion in Tom Brady, with six of those rings won under Belichick’s guidance.

In all these years, his head coaching prowess has rarely been questioned. In fact, most in the media would say he’s the greatest coach of all time. But over the past two seasons since Brady left, the Patriots have struggled, and one analyst knows exactly where to place the blame.

John Middlekauff is a former NFL scout-turned NFL analyst and co-host of the Haberman & Middlekauff podcast. Known for being a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to go against the grain with his outspoken opinions, Middlekauff has now made his thoughts clear on the New England Patriots' recent struggles.

John Middlekauf said:

That seems a little crazy. Bill's the greatest coach of all time, but to go back to the well on those guys who've not coached offense, and now depend on them (Joe Judge and Matt Patricia). Like the way they run it up there is a little different. So it's why the Chiefs have run circles around them since Brady left."

Middlekauff pointed out that, among the top two coaches in the league, Belichick and Andy Reid, only one of them rehired two former coaches who had nothing left to offer.

“Joe Judge is going to be like their pseudo-offensive coordinator with Belichick,” the analyst said. “Patricia’s coaching offense, too. That’s where we’re at with these two guys.”

Bill Belichick has a young new quarterback and a couple of old friends back on the coaching staff, but that may not be enough

According to ESPN staff writer Mike Reiss, Belichick hired Judge and Patricia after coordinator Josh McDaniels left to join the Las Vegas Raiders as their head coach. Belichick had the following to say regarding Judge and Patricia joining his coaching staff:

"I think a good coach is a good coach. Matt is a great coach. Joe is a great coach. They'll help us no matter what position they coach."

That the two former head coaches are back in New England in far less pivotal roles hasn’t gone unnoticed. Of course, both were around for several Super Bowl runs, and they have the rings to show for it. No matter their position, they’re Belichicks' guys. The questions is, can they reclaim their former glory without Brady under center?

