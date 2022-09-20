“I think they're done” - NFL Analyst believes the season is over for the Cincinnati Bengals following the loss to the Cowboys

The new season for the Cincinnati Bengals hasn't started well at all. Following their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, they suffered another disappointing loss, this time at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, the Bengals represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, which seems like a long time ago right now. The way things are going, it doesn't look like they'll be making the playoffs. Joe Burrow has been sacked far too often, so much so that he's now the most sacked quarterback in the NFL. He was sacked six times in the game against the Cowboys.

Chris Broussard spoke about Cincinnati following their loss to the Cowboys on First Things First. He has lost all hope for the team and doubts they will make the playoffs. Broussard had this to say:

"I think they're done. 0-2, and I'm saying it… won't make the playoffs, won't, will not make the playoffs. Obviously could, but will not make the playoffs. Last year seven teams started 0-2, and none made the playoffs."

He continued:

"Since 1990, 11% of teams 0-2 have made the playoffs... Here's the thing it's not just that they're 0-2 is that obviously, the offensive line is a mess, we thought it was bad last year."

Broussard added:

"He's been sacked 13 times Burrow, the only other quarterback to be sacked in double figures is Jameis Winston with 10. Everybody else is in singles and they haven't even played two great teams…”

It is true that the Bengals haven't faced a Super Bowl contender and have lost both their games. Cincinnati had opportunities to win against the Steelers in Week 1, and a Cowboys team without Dak Prescott shouldn't have beaten them either.

Cincinnati 💔 @CincyProblems Most sacks taken by a QB since the start of 2021:



1. Joe Burrow - 83

2. Derek Carr/Baker Mayfield - 49 Most sacks taken by a QB since the start of 2021: 1. Joe Burrow - 832. Derek Carr/Baker Mayfield - 49 https://t.co/TSQkzamp3d

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the New York Jets in a must-win game next week

Joe Burrow in action against the Dallas Cowboys

Cincinnati desperately need a win in their next game against the New York Jets. Despite losing two straight games to start their season, they still have a chance of making the playoffs. However, if they lose their next game, their chances decrease. After the Jets, the Bengals host the Miami Dolphins before traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints. These are three tough fixtures and Cincinnati cannot afford to be 0-3 entering Week 4.

The Bengals have a great chance of redeeming themselves against the Jets. The Jets are coming off a great win against the Cleveland Browns, but Cincinnati have more firepower and should overpower them.

Patrick Carey @PatCareySports Hate to say it but the Bengals play a scary Jets team next week.



The Jets put 30 on the Browns defense today (and won).



Serious changes need to be made this week to avoid 0-3. Hate to say it but the Bengals play a scary Jets team next week. The Jets put 30 on the Browns defense today (and won). Serious changes need to be made this week to avoid 0-3.

Joe Burrow needs to put on a show if he wants to take his team to the playoffs. Even though he isn't getting much protection from his O-Line, he needs to get the job done regardless. This is something that great quarterbacks habitually do.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Week 3 when Cincinnati travel to face New York.

