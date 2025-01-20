"The delusion is incredible" - NFL fans not impressed with Josh Allen's take on critics after major win over Ravens

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills' win over the Baltimore Ravens put Josh Allen's team one step closer to reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in 31 years. After the game, he dismissed the doubts surrounding the Bills.

"All year this team has heard, 'We got no talent, we're too small, we can't stop the run, we're not good enough to compete,'" Allen said. "We've just put our head down and worked hard."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The clip posted by the NFL on X quickly went viral and many NFL fans didn’t agree with him.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He's literally the NFL Golden Boy. The delusion is incredible," one fan wrote.

"Now beat the Chiefs," another fan commented.

"Oh come on. Everyone has praised Buffalo all year," a fan said.

More NFL fans joined in with their opinions.

"Well you didn’t stop the run, you let Baltimore go up and down the field in the second half and got lucky Andrews turned into a pumpkin out there. That said Allen is still a beast but that kind of performance isn’t gonna cut it against KC," a fan tweeted.

"Talk that s next Sunday Josh, then it’ll matter," another fan wrote.

"Now you have to face the #NFL and KC, a monumental task, and odds are you will never have a chance to win," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

QB Josh Allen's rushing TDs were the highlight as the Buffalo Bills advanced to the AFC Championship

In Sunday's game, Josh Allen threw for only 127 yards; however, he still played a huge part in helping the Buffalo Bills win. The star QB ran the ball for two big touchdowns, including one just before halftime that made the score 21-10. Moreover, his running also made a big difference.

It wasn’t just Allen who helped the Bills as the defense was equally amazing. Von Miller and Terrel Bernard worked hard to stop Baltimore. They made the Ravens give up the ball three times, including two times by Lamar Jackson. Bernard also recovered a fumble to stop Baltimore from scoring more points.

Even though the Ravens gained more yards than Buffalo, the Bills took advantage of their chances to score. They were great in the red zone, getting TDs when they needed them.

The Ravens almost made a comeback. However, Mark Andrews dropped a pass in the end zone that could have tied the game.

With the win, Allen and the Bills have set up a clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship. They are the only team this season who defeated the Chiefs when they are at full strength.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.