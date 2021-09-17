Why are Jaguars players upset with Urban Meyer?

First-year head coach Urban Meyer has not had the best of starts to his NFL coaching career.

The opening week loss to the Houston Texans, who themselves have been a basket case both on and off the field, certainly would have left a bad taste in Meyer's mouth.

Having a rookie quarterback AND rookie head coach in the NFL isn't exactly the best situation to be in. But that is exactly where the Jaguars find themselves, and it is something that they would of known full well when they appointed Meyer.

So while things on the field have been pretty bad to say the least, it is off the field where the wheels are already reportedly coming off.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Meyer is already rubbing several players and staff the wrong way. This is because of Meyer’s unfamiliarity of what is needed at NFL level and also because of the coach’s temper.

Under Meyer, the coaching staff is a mix of college-level coaches, with Charlie Strong, the assistant head coach, and Darrell Bevell, the OC, the only ones with any NFL experience.

It is also reported that Meyer has lashed out at his staff and even called the security of their jobs into question, and this was before a ball was thrown in the regular season. Meyer took it incredibly seriously in pre-season, with the Jags only winning one of their three games.

A source told La Canfora:

"He has everyone looking over their shoulders already,".

“He becomes unhinged way too easily, and he doesn't know how to handle losing, even in the preseason. He loses it and wants to take over the drills himself. It's not good."

Then there is Rodger Sherman of The Ringer. He has been the latest in a long line of people voicing their displeasure in the transition of Meyer from college football to the NFL.

Sherman already thinks that Meyer’s early days of his NFL career is already showing signs of holes and stated “it’s hard to be excited about the Jaguars head coach’s missteps.”

It is clear that the Jaguars believe in Meyer’s ability to turn the franchise around but as we know, there is no smoke without fire. With so many comments and rumors floating around at present, it appears that Meyer is already fighting a losing battle.

Keep in mind that is it only one regular season game into the year so Meyer will likely be given time. However should more comments and rumors come to light then the situation could become a little sticky.

