“The greatest 365 I’ve ever known” - Trent McDuffie’s GF Gabby Esposito gushes over Chiefs CB as lovebirds celebrate their first anniversary

Trent McDuffie's girlfriend, Gabby Esposito, celebrated the couple’s first anniversary. Esposito has an active presence on social media, particularly on Instagram. She is best known for posting about her day-to-day life, and most of her social media posts feature her watching the Kansas City Chiefs' matchups.

Ad

On Saturday, Gabby Esposito shared an adorable reel while celebrating the first anniversary with her boyfriend, McDuffie. She posted memorable moments the couple had enjoyed over the past year, from their vacations to gameday videos.

Posting the reel, Esposito also penned down an emotional message celebrating one year of togetherness. She wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The greatest 365 I’ve ever known. You are everything god knew I needed in every which way. You are a true blessing to everyone around you + I am so thankful that you are mine. Cheers to a year of us filled with endless love, laughter, + late night Taco Bell. I love you my honey."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Interestingly, even the reel has an overlay text of "365" written on it. Gabby Esposito is an avid supporter of the Chiefs cornerback, as she often attends the team’s games.

On Feb. 12, just after the conclusion of the Super Bowl, she posted several pictures with other Chiefs wives and girlfriends, summing up the team's season.

Along with the snaps, she also had an emotional caption for them, writing:

"Shoutout @chiefs for the best girls this season, it’s been fun♥️✨"

Ad

Ad

Notably, the 2024 season was nearly phenomenal for Trent McDuffie and the Chiefs. They played in the Super Bowl but lost the Lombardi Trophy to the Philadelphia Eagles, ending their dream of winning three consecutive Super Bowl rings.

Trent McDuffie celebrates first anniversary with girlfriend Gabby Esposito

Trent McDuffie also shared an adorable post celebrating one year of togetherness with his girlfriend, Gabby Esposito. He posted some adorable pictures of the couple on his Instagram handle along with the caption that read:

Ad

"My Rock. My Peace. My Safe Space. Cheers to a Year of Memories and a Lifetime of Laughter… I love you so much pooks 🖤"

Ad

Gabby Esposito took to the comments section to react to the post, writing:

"My most favorite place to be in the whole world. I love you pooks."

Gabby Esposito's comment (Image Source: Instagram/@trent_mcduffie)

Trent McDuffie’s girlfriend is a student at the University of Arkansas. She is on her way to earning a degree in psychology and plans on entering grad school to become a psychotherapist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.