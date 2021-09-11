Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: Injury report and starting line up- September 12th | NFL Week 1 

Normally, an opening week matchup for the Jacksonville Jaguars would not be on most people's calendars to watch. But with No.1 pick Trevor Lawrence the new face of the franchise, the NFL world has its eyes glued to this one on Sunday.

One thing that is perhaps surprising is that both teams are relatively healthy heading into Week 1 and that is something not many other teams can say.

Because of this, we should expect a rather good contest even without Deshaun Watson playing for the Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are one of the healthiest teams heading into Week one with only three players unavailable. Two wide receivers in Tavon Austin and Terry Godwin are out, with Austin eligible to return in Week 4.

Running back Travis Etienne is also out for the Jaguars as Urban Meyer makes his NFL coaching debut with only three players he can't select.

Houston Texans

For the Texans, they are in the same position as the Jaguars. Only two players are unavailable for David Culley as kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and defensive back A.J. Moore are the only two listed as out and both are in line to return in Week 4.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans starting line-ups

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson, Carlos Hyde | WR - D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy-Robertson Harris | LB - Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson, Josh Allen | CB - Shaquill Griffin, C.J.Henderson | S - Andrew Wingard, Reyshawn Jenkins | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

Houston Texans

QB - Tyron Taylor | RB - Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay | WR - Brandin Cooks, Chris Conley, Danny Amendola | TE - Pharaoh Brown | OL - Laremy Tunsil, Max Sharping, Justin Britt, Justin McCray, Tytus Howard

DL - Whitney Mercilus, Jordan Jenkins, Maliek Collins, Vincent Taylor | LB - Joe Thomas, Cristian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham | CB - Terrance Mitchell, Desmond King | S - Eric Murray, Justin Reid | K - Cameron Johnston | P - Cameron Johnston

