"The kid can play, turn on the tape" - Ex-Giants WR gets brutally honest on Shedeur Sanders' potential amid growing 'propaganda' against Colorado QB

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is a big believer in quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has established himself as, arguably, the best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

Only Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward rivals Sanders on most draft analysts' boards. Sanders just ended his rookie campaign in which he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Now, the Colorado Buffalo is preparing to enter the NFL and serve as one quarterback-needy team's future face of the franchise.

In recent weeks, Sanders has faced criticism for his pre-draft antics, with reports indicating that he did poorly in certain team interviews at the 2025 NFL scouting combine. Sanders also decided not to participate in on-field drills during the combine, which some believe may affect how teams see him. Despite the negative press, Marshall remains firmly in Sanders' corner.

Marshall discussed the matter on "I Am Athlete" on Wednesday. He suggested that since the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants desperately need a quarterback, they should take a chance on Sanders. He added that the other noise from the media is just "propaganda."

“The Tennessee Titans need to change their franchise around, the Giants need to change the franchise around, the Cleveland Browns, change it," Marshall said. "Whoever is in that position, go get that guy. All that other stuff is called propaganda. The media is the most powerful tool in the world, because they can control the minds of the masses.

So yeah, we want to get caught up in this and that, the kid can play, turn on the tape. He can play. And I want a quarterback that's gonna come in the huddle and be like, ‘Yo, it's we got a minute to go, and we down six, we down eight, we down seven, I'm telling y'all the two point play right now, and we got 80 yards to go’… but in the meeting room, they calling it cocky.”

Shedeur Sanders ends unique college football career amidst NFL debut

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders had an interesting collegiate football career compared to his counterparts. His coach for his entire college football career was his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Coach Prime coached his son at both Jackson State and Colorado. There were even rumblings that Coach Prime could venture into the NFL as a head coach, potentially filling one of the several vacancies at the time.

However, that did not turn out to be the case, as all those roles have now been filled and Sanders is confirmed to be returning to Colorado to resume his head coaching duties. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders will go on to the NFL to represent the Colorado program in a big way, potentially becoming the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft in April.

