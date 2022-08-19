"The least remorseful predator since OJ" - NFL fans fume about Deshaun Watson's bizarre response to 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct

Deshaun Watson's suspension may have been nearly doubled to 11 games with the NFL and the NFLPA coming to an agreement on Thursday. But the Browns QB has since reiterated the stance that prompted Judge Sue L. Robinson and the NFL to note that he had shown no sense of remorse.

The announcement of the doubling of the suspension was made in a statement earlier on Thursday. Watson was also fined $5 million as part of the agreement.

Following the announcement, the Cleveland Browns held a press conference, with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem both in attendance, along with Watson.

The Recount @therecount "For my peace and my sake, I'm gonna keep my opinion to myself."



— Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who had 24 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct or assault, reacts to the NFL and union's tentative deal for him to be suspended 11 games. "For my peace and my sake, I'm gonna keep my opinion to myself."— Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who had 24 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct or assault, reacts to the NFL and union's tentative deal for him to be suspended 11 games. https://t.co/lFI8L0d6lm

Watson stood firm on his stance, maintaining that he did nothing wrong, even as over two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate A statement from Browns QB Deshaun Watson: A statement from Browns QB Deshaun Watson: https://t.co/3kGSFFdCrw

In a press conference after the announcement, Watson said:

"I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team."

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." https://t.co/TB4qYE4sx6

Deshaun Watson, however, once again refused to show a hint of remorse. When asked about his response on any vitriol he may face for standing on his innocence, Watson replied:

"I have to do what's best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day."

Watson's demeanor in the press conference didn't go down well on social media, with NFL fans slamming the Browns QB for his bizarre responses.

This Space For RENT @RVLara23 The Recount @therecount "For my peace and my sake, I'm gonna keep my opinion to myself."



— Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who had 24 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct or assault, reacts to the NFL and union's tentative deal for him to be suspended 11 games. "For my peace and my sake, I'm gonna keep my opinion to myself."— Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who had 24 civil lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual misconduct or assault, reacts to the NFL and union's tentative deal for him to be suspended 11 games. https://t.co/lFI8L0d6lm Well my opinion is DW is a gigantic piece of shit predator and the @HoustonTexans and @Browns just look the other way, bc sports. twitter.com/therecount/sta… Well my opinion is DW is a gigantic piece of shit predator and the @HoustonTexans and @Browns just look the other way, bc sports. twitter.com/therecount/sta…

J @jtommyv Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." https://t.co/TB4qYE4sx6 mf walked back his apology then referred to himself in the third person. epitome of a classless pos twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… mf walked back his apology then referred to himself in the third person. epitome of a classless pos twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Of course, OJ Simpson himself had to get in on the act, delivering his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson saga in an especially OJ Simpson manner.

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 When I was young there was a different name for that. When I was young there was a different name for that. https://t.co/JClZjE5Z1R

Lauren Seabrook @LaurenSeabrook_ O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 When I was young there was a different name for that. When I was young there was a different name for that. https://t.co/JClZjE5Z1R What a world we live in when OJ is on Twitter giving his opinion on Deshaun Watson's "punishment" twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/st… What a world we live in when OJ is on Twitter giving his opinion on Deshaun Watson's "punishment" twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/st…

Uncle Drunk @DrunkatTheRalph Me watching OJ tweet a video on his Deshaun Watson thoughts Me watching OJ tweet a video on his Deshaun Watson thoughts https://t.co/KLm4BOPDK5

butt-head @caravaggiorob Lol Uncle Juice weighing in on the Deshaun Watson matter. My man opines as if we’re all holding our breath thinking “I wonder what OJ thinks about football players acting like sociopaths?” I think we know where you stand bruh. Lol Uncle Juice weighing in on the Deshaun Watson matter. My man opines as if we’re all holding our breath thinking “I wonder what OJ thinks about football players acting like sociopaths?” I think we know where you stand bruh. https://t.co/gFrBwwvpwF

Meanwhile, in the same statement where the punishment was declared, the NFL announced that Watson's $5 million fine will go towards a fund. Also, donations of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns will be made. The fund will be used to support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault.

Many fans though, weren't impressed by all this.

CB @chrisgb002000 Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." When asked about people's reaction to Watson still claiming his innocence: "I have to do what is best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day." https://t.co/TB4qYE4sx6 Now referring himself in the third person twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman… Now referring himself in the third person twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman…

alyssa @lyssax_ Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." In the middle of questions about Deshaun Watson's behavior, Jimmy Haslam says: "It's important to remember Deshaun Watson is 26-years old, and he's a hell of an NFL quarterback." https://t.co/cIeLtnzkGg So because he’s 26 and a professional athlete, it’s okay he sexually assaulted over 20 women? Fuck you and fuck Deshaun Watson. This is abhorrent. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman… So because he’s 26 and a professional athlete, it’s okay he sexually assaulted over 20 women? Fuck you and fuck Deshaun Watson. This is abhorrent. twitter.com/nfl_dovkleiman…

Deshaun Watson suspension: When will Browns QB be eligible for his debut?

Deshaun Watson's suspension will take effect on August 30 following the final roster countdown. He will be eligible to resume practice on November 14, following which the Browns will have the option of his reinstatement on November 28.

Watson will then be available for selection when the Browns take on his former team, the Houston Texans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson will not feature in the rest of their preseason games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat