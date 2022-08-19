"The least remorseful predator since OJ" - NFL fans fume about Deshaun Watson's bizarre response to 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct

Deshaun Watson's suspension may have been nearly doubled to 11 games with the NFL and the NFLPA coming to an agreement on Thursday. But the Browns QB has since reiterated the stance that prompted Judge Sue L. Robinson and the NFL to note that he had shown no sense of remorse.
The announcement of the doubling of the suspension was made in a statement earlier on Thursday. Watson was also fined $5 million as part of the agreement.
Following the announcement, the Cleveland Browns held a press conference, with owners Jimmy and Dee Haslem both in attendance, along with Watson.
Watson stood firm on his stance, maintaining that he did nothing wrong, even as over two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
In a press conference after the announcement, Watson said:
"I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team."
Deshaun Watson, however, once again refused to show a hint of remorse. When asked about his response on any vitriol he may face for standing on his innocence, Watson replied:
"I have to do what's best for Deshaun Watson at the end of the day."
Watson's demeanor in the press conference didn't go down well on social media, with NFL fans slamming the Browns QB for his bizarre responses.
Of course, OJ Simpson himself had to get in on the act, delivering his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson saga in an especially OJ Simpson manner.
Meanwhile, in the same statement where the punishment was declared, the NFL announced that Watson's $5 million fine will go towards a fund. Also, donations of $1 million each from the league and the Cleveland Browns will be made. The fund will be used to support the prevention of sexual misconduct and assault.
Many fans though, weren't impressed by all this.
Deshaun Watson suspension: When will Browns QB be eligible for his debut?
Deshaun Watson's suspension will take effect on August 30 following the final roster countdown. He will be eligible to resume practice on November 14, following which the Browns will have the option of his reinstatement on November 28.
Watson will then be available for selection when the Browns take on his former team, the Houston Texans.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Watson will not feature in the rest of their preseason games.