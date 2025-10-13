"The man can't play": Tom Brady's ex-teammate demands end to Justin Fields' Jets experiment, urging Aaron Glenn to cut $40,000,000 QB

Justin Fields doesn't seem to be the answer for the New York Jets, and Aaron Glenn is taking a lot of heat for the product of football he's put out on the field. While the Jets put up a worthy fight in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, losing only 13-11, they're still stuck at 0-6 on the season.Frustration is ramping up with each loss, and questions have arisen surrounding Glenn, Fields, and a number of other aspects regarding New York. Tom Brady's former teammate, LeSean McCoy, zeroed in on the $40 million Fields (Spotrac) on &quot;Speakeasy&quot; on Sunday. The former Super Bowl winner heavily criticized the Jets shot-caller's production.&quot;He was 9-for-17, 45 yards passing, 34 yards rushing, and sacked nine times?&quot; he said in an X clip by 'Speakeasy.' &quot;What's a reporter supposed to say? What should I say? Quarterback got 45 yards in four quarters. If you didn't watch the game, you'd think he got hurt. I've been telling y'all for years, the man can't play. I'm sorry, he can't do it.&quot;McCoy went on to briefly recap Fields's career up to this point, highlighting why he thought the quarterback isn't good enough.&quot;It was excuses after excuses: 'Well, the Bears need more help. Well, the Bears need more talent,'&quot; he continued. &quot;Okay, cool, let's go to Pittsburgh. You played good, but then, when you look at it, you get a whole bunch of field goals every single game. That one wasn't good enough. Then you go to the Jets. Bro got 45 yards in a real game. Get out of here, man.&quot;The Jets' loss against the Broncos marked yet another instance this year where they failed to close out tight games. In Week 1, they lost 34-32 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Week 3, they lost 29-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week 4, they lost 27-21 against the Miami Dolphins.Looking at Justin Fields's 2025 season through Week 6Through Week 6, Justin Fields hasn't been extremely bad. However, he is indeed sitting on the second-lowest quarterback rating of his career at 36.4, per ESPN. Interestingly, he's already been sacked more times in five games this year than in 10 games last year with the Steelers.Completing 65.0% of his passes this year, he's thrown for 799 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.If given the start again in their next game, he'll look to turn New York's fortunes around.