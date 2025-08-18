"The March for Arch continues in Indy": NFL fans react to Xavien Howard signing $5,000,000 deal with Colts

Xavien Howard has found himself a new playing home with the Indianapolis Colts, and NFL fans have made their feelings about it known.It was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero that the former Miami Dolphins cornerback signed a one-year deal with the Colts worth up to $5 million. The 32-year-old hasn’t played since the 2023 season with the Dolphins, from where he was released after the season’s conclusion.This sparked quite a few reactions from fans on X. Check out a few of them here.&quot;Colts in tank mode or what?&quot; a fan said.The reactions didn’t end there. Check out a few more, showing a rather mixed reaction to the news of Howard's signing, below.&quot;It’s definitely a very incentive based contract,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Bynum, Cross, Moore, Ward, Howard in the Lou system is just absolutely 🔥&quot; commented another fan.&quot;Washed weirdo poor colts fans,&quot; one more commented.Howard played the first eight seasons of his NFL career with Miami. He was drafted by the franchise in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has been named a First-Team All-Pro once, a Second-Team All-Pro once, and earned four Pro Bowl selections.Now, he joins an Indianapolis Colts secondary that already features the likes of Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones, Cam Bynum, and Nick Cross.Xavien Howard joins Indianapolis Colts team amidst apparent rebuildNFL: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins - Source: ImagnThe Colts appear to be in a rebuilding phase as they still haven’t found a dependable future starter at quarterback. While Anthony Richardson is currently the presumed starter for the club, his accuracy issues in recent seasons and the signing of Daniel Jones this offseason point to a lack of trust in the former first-round selection as a long-term solution for the organization.Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March. The team also drafted former Notre Dame signal-caller Riley Leonard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With that being said, the Colts are still trying to find their identity as a football team.It will likely be some time before they’re able to contend for a division title in the AFC South against their more established counterparts in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Houston Texans.For now, the Colts are preparing for their 2025 campaign, which opens with a high-profile matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Howard’s former team, on September 7.