"You're not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey" - Browns Superfan The Miz not a big fan of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns jersey will not be worn by WWE superstar The Miz anytime soon. The Miz is a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns, growing up watching the likes of quarterback Bernie Kosar, running back and wide receiver Eric Metcalf along with Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome.

However, the WWE superstar said that he’s still a Browns fan but you won’t see him wearing the Watson’s jersey anytime soon:

"Yeah, I'm still a Cleveland Browns fan, But you're not going to see me wearing a Watson jersey."

The Miz is a two-time Grand Slam champion, winning the WWE Title twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, a Tag Team Champion eight times as well and he's a two-time United States Champion. He’s the only superstar in WWE history to be a Grand Slam Champion twice in his career.

Outside of the squared circle, he stars in the USA Network reality show “Miz and Mrs.” alongside his wife, former WWE Women’s Champion Maryse and his two daughters Monroe and Madison.

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland traded for the quarterback this offseason and subsequently gave him a massive five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. He’s currently facing in excess of 20 civil lawsuits from women claiming he has been sexually inappropriate with them throughout massage therapy sessions over the last couple of years.

The 26-year-old quarterback has said publicly that he hired about 40 different therapists across his time with the Houston Texans. However, reporter Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times found that the signal-caller, from fall 2019 through spring 2021, booked massage therapy appointments with at least 66 different women in that 17-month span.

He and his attorneys have maintained that he was only looking for massages. The lawyers have conceded that the quarterback had sexual contact with three of the women who have sued him. His lawyers say that the sexual acts in question transpired following the massages, and were started by the women.

At the news conference that the Browns held to introduce him back in March of this year, Watson said that he had neither assaulted nor disrespected any woman:

“I have never assaulted any woman. I have never disrespected any woman.”

Following the filing of a 24th lawsuit and the report by the New York Times, we’ll see what the NFL choose to do with the under-fire quarterback.

