“The narrative is crazy” - Jets QB Jordan Travis makes feelings clear about Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets quarterback Jordan Travis came to Aaron Rodgers' defense on Saturday. His comment came amid increasing debate about the veteran QB's exit from New York this week.

Travis, who was selected in the fifth round in the 2024 NFL draft, reshared a TMZ interview where Rodgers explained his plans for the future.

"8 is a great person. The narrative is crazy," Travis wrote on X, referencing Rodgers' jersey number to express support.

Rodgers was released by the Jets on February 13. His stay in New York began with a four-snap 2023 season because of an Achilles injury. The team struggled to a 5-12 mark in 2024.

Rodgers outlined his standards for a new squad during the TMZ interview in Southern California (Feb. 20).

"I'm just enjoying the sunshine right now," he said. "If they want you ... if they got a good team."

Teammates rally behind Aaron Rodgers

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was among those who stood up for Aaron Rodgers.

"I have nothing but respect for Aaron, he is one of my good friends in this league," Taylor told Newsweek's James Brizuela on Feb. 22. "He is as talented as it gets, and as stand-up of a person as it gets."

Taylor gave some insight into the decision-making process of the team.

"Sometimes teams have a different vision about where they want to go," Taylor added. "I wasn't in there for that conversation nor did I need to be," he explained. "I am pretty sure there were discussions had about the team's vision and both parties felt it was best to part ways."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer (Feb 17) indicated Aaron Rodgers' desire to continue playing in conversations with Jets officials. The four-time MVP heads into free agency with a clear agenda. He wants an organization that desires him and has talent.

Pittsburgh is a possible destination. The Steelers require veteran quarterback experience following their wild-card loss to Baltimore last season.

