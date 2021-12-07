NFL Playoff Picture: Washington move into playoff spot, Vikings drop out after embarrassing loss to winless Lions

Week 13 saw the majority of NFC teams retain their spot in the playoff picture with only one team dropping out. The Cardinals, the Bucs, the Cowboys and the Rams all secured vital wins, while a poor loss for the Vikings seems to have them dumped out altogether.

Every week there are going to be huge ramifications on games, and this week was no different.

SK takes an in-depth look at the NFC playoff picture.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

This week: 33-22 w v Chicago

Top performer: James Connor (20 rush attempts, 75 yards)

Next week: Monday v Rams, (8:15 pm, ESPN)

Kyler Murray made his return to the team in Sunday's win over the Bears. Murray only threw 15 times for the game as Kliff Kingsbury went with a more run-oriented gameplan. James Conner totaled 20 carries for 75 yards.

The defense picked off Andy Dalton four times, with Jordan Hicks grabbing two sacks as the Cardinals ran out easy winners.

#2 - Green Bay Packers (9-3)

This week: Bye

Top performer: NA

Next week: Sunday v Bears (8:20, NBC)

The Packers finally got their bye, and it came at the perfect time. Aaron Rodgers and a host of other starters got some much-needed rest as they continued to build up for a Super Bowl assault.

Green Bay Packers



Green Bay finished with a 4-0 record against the NFC West for just the second time since 2002 (also 2009).



Green Bay finished with a 4-0 record against the NFC West for just the second time since 2002 (also 2009).

The team best positioned for a Super Bowl run other than the Cardinals, the Packers will face the Bears on Sunday night as they look to continue their supreme form.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

This week: 30-17 W v Falcons

Top performer- Chris Godwin (15 rec, 143 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Bills (4:25, CBS)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dealt with the Falcons rather easily, even though the scoreline suggests a tight game. Chris Godwin had his way with 15 catches for 143 yards. Rob Gronkowski grabbed another two touchdowns in the win.

The Buccaneers are hitting their straps at the right time, and we will get a better idea of just where they sit when they face the Bills next week.

#4 - Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

This week: 27-17 W v Saints

Top performer: Ceedee Lamb (7 rec, 89 yards, 1 rush, 33 yards)

Next week: Sunday v Washington, (1pm Fox)

Dallas secured a much-needed win over the Taysom Hill-led Saints. While still not the most well-oiled team we saw in the opening weeks, the Cowboys did enough to get the win.

Dallas face a red-hot Washington twice in three weeks, so we will get a better understanding of the NFC East picture. Dallas are still a force in the NFC, but they need to iron out their kinks to mount a serious challenge.

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

This week: 37-7 W v Jaguars

Top performer: Sony Michel (24 carries, 121 yards)

Next week: Monday @ Cardinals (8:15pm, ESPN)

After being seriously out of form, the Rams got back to winning ways, as many thought they would, against the Jaguars. Sony Michel led the way on the ground with 121 rushing yards. Cooper Kupp did his thing yet again, catching eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

We will know everything we need to know about the Rams next Monday night after their clash with the Cardinals. If the Rams want to have any hope of winning the division and knocking the Cardinals out of the number one seed spot, a win is a must.

#6 - Washington Football Team (6-6)

This week: 17-15 W v Raiders

Top performer: Antonio Gibson (23 carries, 88 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Cowboys (1pm, FOX)

In the biggest surprise of the weekend. Taylor Heinicke and Washington catapulted themselves into the playoff picture to become the number six seed.

On the back of a four-game winning streak, Washington are quietly going about their business. Heinicke is playing consistent football, Antonio Gibson is giving them a run game, and Terry McLaurin is a threat wherever he lines up.

#7 - San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

This week: 30-23 L v Seahawks

Top performer: George Kittle ( 9 rec, 181 yards 2 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Bengals ( 4:25 p.m., CBS)

The 49ers saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday thanks to Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. Despite the loss, the 49ers did not move in their playoff seeding, which will be a relief for fans.

Jimmy Garoppolo was picked off twice by the Seahawks while tight end George Kittle was back with an almighty bang, catching nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Arizona (bye)

No. 7 San Francisco @ No. 2 Green Bay

No. 6 Washington @ No. 3 Tampa Bay

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams @ No. 4 Dallas

Edited by Piyush Bisht