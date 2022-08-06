Shannon Sharpe calls out NFL for turning on Browns QB Deshaun Watson 

The NFL's decision to appeal the ruling in the Deshaun Watson case was met with widespread praise. Most of the NFL community and the majority of independent observers believed it was the correct call, perhaps even the only call.

However, that opinion is not universal, and there are those who believe that the NFL disciplinary process is nothing more than a kangaroo court.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is firmly in that camp and has spoken out about Watson's situation. Appearing on Undisputed on Fox, Sharpe said the following:

"So Deshaun Watson has to go before a person that works for the NFL, although the NFL is filing the appeal against him, that doesn't seem fair. It is the system that's in place. The players agree to it."

He went on:

"But let me tell you what happened there Skip, the lot of laws that's on the books, I don't really care about them. Because you know what I'm saying Skip, I don't believe I'm never gonna have to face a man in the black robe. So I don't need to worry about him."

Sharpe continued:

"And I'm sure that's how all the players think, man, let me get this money. Let me get a couple of the extra practice days that we don't have to practice and pass... And lo and behold, a funny thing happened that Deshaun had to go before the commissioner. I'm sure he's thinking now, Man, I sure wished a lot more of us and stuck together."

An interesting perspective on the situation. While it does seem odd, the use of a Disciplinary Officer is a new phenomenon in the NFL. A lot of new ground is being covered at present.

How the NFL disciplinary process works and what it means for Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Sharpe's criticisms of the NFL's disciplinary process are not new. Commentators, analysts and fans have been heavily critical of the NFL's procedures for a long time. Many perceive them to be biased and unfair.

Ultimately, it is the players themselves that are partially accountable. Their personal conduct policy was agreed and signed off by the NFLPA as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Some breaches of the conduct policy carry automatically agreed suspensions. One example is PED use, which carries between a four-to-six week ban depending on certain parameters.

In situations such as Deshaun Watson's, the NFL carry out their own investigation before deciding if they need a disciplinary hearing. Should that be the case, the NFL's disciplinary officer, Sue Robinson, will decide what action, if any, should be taken.

Chuck @cgoodman35 Calvin Ridley: Bets on games, season suspension



Deandre Hopkins: PEDs, 6 game suspension



Deshawn Watson: Assaults up to 28 women, 6 GAME SUSPENSION.



How does that make even the *slightest* bit of sense. Calvin Ridley: Bets on games, season suspensionDeandre Hopkins: PEDs, 6 game suspension Deshawn Watson: Assaults up to 28 women, 6 GAME SUSPENSION.How does that make even the *slightest* bit of sense.

If Robinson decides that no further action is required, then that is the end of the matter. However, should she issue any length of suspension, as was the case with Deshaun Watson, then the NFL has the right to appeal. At this point, all the power lies with the league.

Effectively, the NFL can choose whatever suspension it sees fit, as there is no real appeal process per se. If the NFL decides to appeal a ruling, it is because they want to increase the length of the suspension. There is no recourse for the player or the NFLPA in that situation.

Some will say that the NFL has turned on Deshaun Watson, while others will claim that is what the players signed up for.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed on Fox and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far