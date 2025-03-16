"The O-Line is absolutely in flux" - Colin Cowherd predicts Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs to regress after lack of free agency moves

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd believes Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take a step back in 2025. The Chiefs were blown out in the Super Bowl as Kansas City looked for a three-peat. Since the loss, Kansas City has had a relatively quiet offseason, and the offensive line looks to be an issue, especially after trading Joe Thuney.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, Cowherd believes the Chiefs will take a step back like the San Francisco 49ers did this past season.

“I think Kansas City, pulling back for a year because the offensive line is absolutely in flux," Cowherd said (1:21). "Their left tackle has never been a starting left tackle. It's like boys, that's honestly like having a Bentley and finding the cheapest insurance on the market for it. It's like, no, just, just call progressive or something. Okay, let's not go discount insurance.

"So, I think Kansas City, I predicted the Niners and Dallas would pull back last year, they did," Cowherd added. "I'm gonna say Kansas City's gonna pull back for a year. Their offensive line is in flux. I mean, if this kid from San Francisco to left tackle doesn't move also, Joe Thuney may have had more dexterity than any offensive lineman in the league last year, he's gone. So, Chicago, Kansas City are fascinating.”

The Chiefs' offensive line was a major issue in the Super Bowl and by trading Thuney, Cowherd thinks it will be even worse in 2025.

The biggest question mark is at left tackle as Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore to a two-year contract worth $30 million, including $21.2 million guaranteed. He was the 49ers backup at left tackle last season and the Chiefs are banking on him being a legit starter in the NFL.

Joe Thuney breaks silence on shocking trade from Chiefs

Joe Thuney was considered the Chiefs' best offensive lineman last season. But he was shockingly traded to the Chicago Bears.

Thuney said it was a whirlwind and the trade happened so fast, that he didn't have much of a say in where he would be traded. But, he is excited to be in Chicago and be a Bear.

"I love KC and it was great, but it just is what it is. All I can do now is focus on today and here and Chicago and trying to be the best teammate I can be here," Thuney said, via KCKingdom.

"And I had a lot of great messages from K.C., great, positive things. It was obviously nice to hear from a lot of people, but just ready to get going here."

The Chiefs have signed Jerry Tillery, Gardner Minshew, Kristian Fulton, Elijah Mitchell, and Moore in the offseason.

