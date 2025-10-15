"The Owners and GM don't know what they want": Former NFL QB details Cam Ward’s situation following Brian Callahan’s departure

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has experienced the first coaching change of his NFL career. The Titans parted ways with Brian Callahan on Monday after starting the season with a 1-5 record. The 20-10 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday was the last straw for the front office.Following Callahan's departure, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel spoke about Ward's current situation. While speaking on the NFL on ESPN, Daniel said,&quot;Well, they (Tennessee Titans) just have to figure out what he does best offensively... I feel at times they're just dropping Cam Ward back, and I'm looking at the route concepts and the drop back concept that are surrounding him, and it just doesn't make sense to me, and I've played in a lot of different offenses, and they need to bring in what he did well in Miami, which is RPO type stuff.&quot;Daniel continued,&quot;If I am the Titans, you got to figure out what the heck you are doing, because you fire you hire, you let go of (Mike) Vrabel, and it's just the ownership and the GM and everyone like that. They just don't know what they want.&quot;He concluded,&quot;You have to pick and stick with a guy that you trust that is going to get the best out of Cam Ward.&quot;Daniel knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL, as he featured for six teams in a 14-year professional career. He believes that the Titans need to find a system that suits Ward's strengths as a passer.The Titans have not made the playoffs in the post-Mike Vrabel era. They're now looking to make the most of their star quarterback's rookie season.What's next for Cam Ward?Cam Ward is enduring a tricky start to his professional football career. The 2025 Draft first overall pick has posted a stat line of 1,101 passing yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions in six games. He's been sacked 25 times.Ward entered the league with a great pedigree after his 2024 college football season with the Miami Hurricanes. However, he's still figuring out the league, and the Titans have opted to move in a new coaching direction.The Titans have promoted senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy to the interim coach position. McCoy is known for his quarterback development, having worked with notable quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Trevor Lawrence, and Phillip Rivers.Both Manning and Lawrence were first overall picks, so this isn't McCoy's first rodeo with a highly touted shot caller. He'll now be tasked with developing Ward and steadying the ship in Tennessee.Next up for Ward and Co. is a Week 7 game against an in-form New England Patriots coached by Mike Vrabel. It's a fixture that the front office would want to win, considering Vrabel's history with the franchise.