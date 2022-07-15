"The QBs I put on my list play well behind or leading" - Colin Cowherd claims Lamar Jackson's inability to spark comebacks is why he's not top 10 at his position

Lamar Jackson is still in talks with the Baltimore Ravens for a new contract as the 2022 season edges closer and closer. The quarterback will no doubt use the mega-contract given to Deshaun Watson by the Cleveland Browns as a blueprint.

He’s certainly accomplished more than Watson with an MVP and more winning seasons on his resume. But according to Colin Cowherd, host of the Herd, the signal caller doesn’t even rank in the top 10 in the NFL. Here’s what he had to say about how he ranked his top quarterback talents.

“There’s always about six great quarterbacks in the NFL. 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, to now. I thought it was funny when I put out my top ten quarterback list, and I saw also that the NFL executives put out a top ten quarterback list, and in both Lamar Jackson was missing. I got a lot of pushback. What about Lamar Jackson? Well, what about him?”

Cowherd went on to list a few young quarterbacks who've done more since coming into the league.

“Justin Herbert has set NFL records for passing in the first two years. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl. Kyler Murray is a better thrower of the football. If you had a minute thirty left and you were trailing, would you want Derek Carr or Lamar Jackson? Derek Carr led the NFL in fourth-quarter comebacks since 2014. Lamar Jackson has often struggled to play from behind…the quarterbacks I put on my list play well while behind or leading.”

Cowherd makes several valid points. The Ravens quarterback has done great things on the field, but most of those things he’s done with his legs. Typically, running quarterbacks tend to take a lot more hits than the average quarterback, which leads to more injuries or an overall decrease in abilities later in their career.

The Ravens missed the playoffs last year after the QB was injured

Examples include Robert Griffin III and Cam Newton, both of whom have had their careers cut short by injuries. The former Louisville quarterback was knocked out for the season last year, resulting in the Ravens missing the playoffs for the first time since he's been under center.

Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8 🖤 we gone eat NFL @NFL



- 37-12 as a starter

- Unanimous MVP

- 2x Pro Bowl

- 1x All-Pro

- Single season rushing record for a QB

- Most wins by a QB before turning 25



More to come @Lj_era8 Lamar Jackson has been HIM since entering the league:- 37-12 as a starter- Unanimous MVP- 2x Pro Bowl- 1x All-Pro- Single season rushing record for a QB- Most wins by a QB before turning 25More to come Lamar Jackson has been HIM since entering the league:- 37-12 as a starter- Unanimous MVP- 2x Pro Bowl- 1x All-Pro- Single season rushing record for a QB- Most wins by a QB before turning 25More to come 😈 @Lj_era8 https://t.co/9y7136OLgt I love @NFL we gone turn up this year I appreciate the @Ravens for coming back in the first round and picking me up🖤 we gone eat twitter.com/nfl/status/154… I love @NFL we gone turn up this year I appreciate the @Ravens for coming back in the first round and picking me up 💜🖤 we gone eat twitter.com/nfl/status/154…

The Ravens are taking their time and making sure they get all they can for the money they’re about to offer. They will no doubt want to continue to encourage him to gradually use his arm more than his feet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far