How much do the Raiders owe Jon Gruden? NFL team to pay millions in settlement

The fallout from Jon Gruden’s email scandal has been fierce, as one would expect. It is clear that he will never coach in the league again, but the former Buccaneers and Raiders coach will still receive a huge chunk of change.

According to Ian Rapoport, an NFL Network insider, the Raiders still own around $40 million that remains on Gruden's massive 10-year contract. Although at the time of writing, there has been no settlement, it is expected to be done sooner rather than later.

Did Jon Gruden send the emails while he was with the Raiders?

Gruden led the Raiders to a rather decent enough start this season but was forced to resign last Monday after several emails leaked of his conversations between 2011 and 2018. In emails that were discovered as part of an ongoing investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace misconduct, Gruden had used homophobic and racist slurs while he was employed by ESPN.

Jim Trotter @JimTrotter_NFL My initial thoughts: Metaphorically speaking, Jon Gruden is a small tree in a large forest of passive-aggressive behavior toward Blacks in the NFL. My initial thoughts: Metaphorically speaking, Jon Gruden is a small tree in a large forest of passive-aggressive behavior toward Blacks in the NFL. https://t.co/lKDkByrtfg

Gruden coached the Raiders on Sunday but did not make it through Monday night after the magnitude of what was said in those emails came to light.

In his second coming of being the Raiders' coach, Gruden largely underwhelmed and finished with a 22-31 record. He also did not lead them to a single playoff appearance in his three-year stint. Before the email scandal came to light, the Raiders looked on their way to become one of the best teams in the AFC.

Las Vegas were 3-1 heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bears. An email had been released prior to the game and it was evident early on that the Raiders players were preoccupied with what was going on off-field.

The Bears managed to get Justin Fields his first win with a 20-9 scoreline and it was apparent that the issues off the field had clearly had some effect on the players. The following Monday, Gruden resigned.

B.W. Carlin @BaileyCarlin The Jon Gruden emails are very bad The Jon Gruden emails are very bad https://t.co/9PjquHfu6r

Also Read

The Raiders roared back on Sunday in a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos. Derek Carr was solid, throwing for 341 yards and two touchdowns, while Henry Ruggs III and Darren Waller both had good receiving days.

With the Gruden email scandal now behind the team, the Raiders can still move forward with much of the season still to play. A 4-2 record has the Raiders sitting smug in the NFL’s toughest division that features the Chiefs, the Chargers and the Broncos, and they can have their eyes set firmly on a playoff spot.

Edited by Piyush Bisht