"THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK" - NFL fans hail Josh Allen as MVP after Bills QB's heroics vs. Chiefs

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 30-21 on Sunday to hand the reigning champions their first defeat of the 2024 season and their first defeat since Christmas Day of 2023. Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown while throwing one interception.

But what got the Bills Mafia all riled up and excited at Highmark Stadium? It was his 26-yard touchdown run that almost sealed the fate of the game.

Fans took to X (formerly, Twitter) with high praise for the Bills QB. One fan said that he was the real king of New York.

"THE REAL KING OF NEW YORK."

Other fans also chimed with high praise for the QB and said that he should be crowned the NFL MVP of the season.

"He is the league mvp right now. He is playing great!" one fan remarked.

"lamar jackson lost MVP race in one game" another fan said.

"OMG HE JUST WON A MID-SEASON SUPERBOWL." another fan said.

Meanwhile, a couple of fans said that Josh Allen owns Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs similar to how Rodgers "owned" the Chicago Bears when he was playing for the Green Bay Packers.

"He OWNS that fraud Mahomes" one fan said.

"Josh Allen OWNS Kansas City now"

It was Allen and the Bills' fourth-straight regular-season victory over the Chiefs. However, Mahomes and co. have come out on top in each of their last three playoff meetings.

How did Josh Allen react to winning the game against the Chiefs?

When a reporter caught up with Josh Allen and asked him for his reaction to ending the Chiefs' undefeated run, he said that he and the Bills were going to play them again.

But since the Chiefs and the Bills have no more regular games scheduled, it was Allen hinting that both teams would make it to the playoffs and face off against each other once again.

After the game, while the QBs of the two opposing teams embraced each other, Patrick Mahomes whispered in Allen's ear. What did he say?

“We’ll do it again, baby,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also seemed confident that the two teams would make it to the postseason and meet again. This had happened in the previous season as well, but the Chiefs won.

