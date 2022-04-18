Reason why Tom Brady tagged Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in cryptic tweet revealed

In a recent tweet, Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tagged Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The reason for the puzzling tweet became known. There are reports that all four quarterbacks will compete in The Match golf contest later this year.

The Match is an exhibition golf competition played by great athletes to collect money for philanthropic causes. However, the event should not be confused with simply being an exhibition contest.

The Packers quarterback and last year’s NFL MVP defeated the seven-time Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers quarterback in the fourth version of The Match in July last year at the two-on-two charity golf matchup.

Assisting the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback to secure his victory was 2020 United States Open champ Bryson DeChambeau. The Tampa Bay quarterback was paired with three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson for the event, which took place at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

All four competitors were to play 18 holes of golf, but Rodgers and DeChambeau moved ahead of Brady and Mickelson on the back nine of the course, winning it all with a score of 4 and 3 on the 16th hole with a birdie putt by the Green Bay signal-caller, one of five putts he made during that day.

This was the second time the former New England Patriots quarterback and Mickelson fell short on The Match.

In May 2020, they teamed together to play against former Masters winner Tiger Woods and Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the second version of The Match and lost the matchup.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes — veterans and youngsters to go golfing

Bills QB Josh Allen (l) and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (r). Source: NY Post

The fifth edition of The Match competition will reportedly have veteran quarterbacks Brady and Rodgers with Allen and Mahomes, two of the league's younger quarterbacks. On the field, they’ve faced each other a great deal.

Jeremy White @JeremyWGR



That Brady tweet… Expecting confirmation on the news that Josh Allen is playing in the next version of “The Match” soon. I’ve heard it’s v Mahomes on June 12.That Brady tweet… Expecting confirmation on the news that Josh Allen is playing in the next version of “The Match” soon. I’ve heard it’s v Mahomes on June 12. That Brady tweet… 👀

In last season's playoffs, Allen and the Bills played Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round matchup. In that game, Kansas City and Mahomes got the better of Buffalo and Allen.

Rodgers and Brady last faced off in the NFC Championship game of the 2020 season, which saw Tampa Bay defeat Green Bay at Lambeau. We’ll see how all four signal-callers do on the golf course this time.

Edited by Piyush Bisht