“The right move” - NFL fans react to Titans’ big decision on jersey color for next season

On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans announced they were switching their home uniform before the 2025 season. In a club statement, the team outlined,

"Starting in 2025, the Titans plan to embrace the look more than ever – the team is switching to light blue as the primary home jersey this fall."

NFL analyst Ari Meirov broke the news of the new uniform combination on X.

"The #Titans have announced that their light blue jerseys will now be their official home uniforms moving forward."

In response, NFL fans made clear that they loved and supported the decision.

"The right move. Their best look," one fan wrote.

"better than the old one. Looks clean," one fan added.

"good those ones are better," one person wrote.

Meanwhile, some individuals highlighted how projected No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward would look good in the nice new jerseys.

"Cam Ward will look great in them!" one fan wrote.

"They pumped up for Cam Ward," one fan added.

"Cam ward bout to look good in the titans blue," one fan wrote.

Will Tennessee improve in 2025 with new jerseys?

As is clear from the social media reactions, the majority of fans are excited and happy with the new jerseys that will debut in the 2025 season. However, improved jerseys do not correlate to better on-field performance, something that the Titans are looking to do next season as well.

After a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Titans occupy the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As a result, the Tennessee franchise is in a position where they can either draft an elite QB or focus on other positional needs.

At this time, though, it is widely expected that Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward will be the pick for the Titans. Though nothing has been confirmed, the majority of NFL mock drafts have Ward to the Titans, a move that could be brilliant for Tennessee moving forward.

Ward is an elite quarterback with a major arm, great mobility and a high football IQ. Selecting him in the upcoming draft would secure the QB position, something the Titans have been looking to do for years.

While drafting Ward does not guarantee that the Titans will have success next season, the combination of new uniforms and a new rookie QB will unquestionably have fans excited heading into the 2025 campaign.

