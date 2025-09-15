"The roster's just not good enough": Emmanuel Acho tears into Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after disappointing loss to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs are standing on an unusual 0-2 record to start the season. While they are indeed starting their season with a tough stretch, facing powerhouses in the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, some believe there's reason to be concerned.In the Chiefs' latest loss to the Eagles in Week 2, Patrick Mahomes and company suffered a 20-17 defeat to Jalen Hurts at Arrowhead. Mahomes couldn't get going, recording 187 passing yards, one touchdown and one pick on the day. Philadelphia's defense locked his receivers down, as he connected on 55.2% of his throws.NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the troubles plaguing the Chiefs early in the season on Sunday's episode of &quot;Speakeasy.&quot; He highlighted roster concerns and coach Andy Reid's doubts as major factors in Kansas City's loss against the Eagles.&quot;The roster's just not good enough,&quot; he said. &quot;Because if you don't have Xavier Worthy, and all of a sudden y'all have nothing, offensively, you have no threat. Here's what I've learned is an issue with the Chiefs, and I hope y'all remember this moment.&quot;He zeroed in on a specific moment in the game to illustrate his point.&quot;Third quarter. Score is tied 10-10. Chiefs got the ball, coming out of halftime, I believe it's 10-10, Andy Reid is on his own 36, and he went for it on fourth down. So, you're telling me Andy Reid already knew, 'You know what, I need four downs to get 10 yards. I doubt my offense so much so, that at my own 36-yard line,' something Andy Reid would normally never do, say, 'I can't get 10 yards in three downs.'&quot;The Chiefs failed to move the chains on that fourth-down play. The Eagles got the ball and converted a short drive into three field goal points. Acho explained how Reid's call to go for it on fourth down likely cost them the game, having lost by three points.How did the Chiefs' 'troubled' roster that Emmanuel Acho highlighted perform vs. the EaglesWhile Patrick Mahomes had a pedestrian outing against the Eagles, Andy Reid's running back committee of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt totaled only 53 yards on the ground.The ball was spread widely in the receiving room, with Hollywood Brown leading in receptions with five. Travis Kelce was short on his heels with four, but his 23-yard play helped him record the highest yardage of the bunch with 61.The Chiefs ended up feeling the absence of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, but the team will look to bounce back versus the New York Giants in Week 3.