“The sides will keep talking” - NFL insider sheds light on outcome of Aaron Rodgers meeting with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the top free-agent quarterbacks in this class, and despite free agency opening up almost a month ago, the 41-year-old quarterback has yet to sign a contract. Released by the New York Jets in mid-February, Rodgers continues to navigate the free-agent market over a month later.

There are a few different situations that can happen, as there are still teams without a QB that could use his talents under center. Another possibility is retirement, something Rodgers considered before being traded to the Jets. While all options are still on the table, he seems to have shown interest in at least one team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the few teams pursuing Rodgers, and the two sides met on Friday. According to NFL insider Albert Breer, general manager Omar Khan, coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were among those who met with the quarterback.

There was also no deal accepted by Rodgers, but the Steelers are going to continue their pursuit of the four-time NFL MVP.

Aaron Rodgers played in all 17 games for the New York Jets last season in his return to the NFL after suffering an Achilles tear in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Rodgers had some struggles early in the season but ultimately had a good statistical season despite going 5-12 as the quarterback while also playing through a few injuries. He finished completing 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

New York Giants appear to be out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes

The New York Giants were seemingly one of the teams that were waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make his decision. However, on Friday, they seemingly have found their quarterback as Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract.

This marks off one potential landing spot on Rodgers' list of prospective teams. It remains to be seen whether he will play in 2025 or choose to retire during this offseason.

