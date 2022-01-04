What happened to Raiders rookie CB Nate Hobbs?

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with another off-field controversy at the worst possible time. As the team carries on its late NFL playoff push, they must now deal with the events surrounding their rookie cornerback, Nate Hobbs.

Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas early Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. TMZ was the first to report the incident, and the Raiders, namely interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, have acknowledged that Hobbs was "involved" in something beyond the field, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia confirms DB Nate Hobbs "was involved in an incident." TMZ reporting he was arrested for DUI. #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia confirms DB Nate Hobbs "was involved in an incident." TMZ reporting he was arrested for DUI.

In an official statement by Hobbs' attorneys following the incident, they raised their concerns about the legitimacy of the DUI claims leveled at their client.

Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP Statement from #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs' attorneys about his misdemeanor DUI arrest. (Hobbs has same attorneys as Henry Ruggs) Statement from #Raiders CB Nate Hobbs' attorneys about his misdemeanor DUI arrest. (Hobbs has same attorneys as Henry Ruggs) https://t.co/n2YJBp16oe

Hobbs incident comes at crucial time for Raiders

Chosen in the fifth round of last spring's draft, Hobbs has put up 67 tackles along with a sack and an interception, over 15 games (9 starts). He had four tackles in the aforementioned win over the Colts. Hobbs has put on some shutdown displays at corner this season, locking up some of the league's best receivers this season.

PFF College Football @PFF_College Rookie CB Nate Hobbs' notable performances 🔒



Marquise Brown

1 catch, 0 yards



JuJu Smith-Schuster

2 catches, 19 yards



Jaylen Waddle

1 catch, 2 yards



Keenan Allen

1 catch, 2 yards



Allen Robinson II

1 catch, 12 yards



Tyreek Hill

2 catches, 16 yards Rookie CB Nate Hobbs' notable performances 🔒Marquise Brown1 catch, 0 yardsJuJu Smith-Schuster2 catches, 19 yardsJaylen Waddle1 catch, 2 yardsKeenan Allen1 catch, 2 yardsAllen Robinson II1 catch, 12 yardsTyreek Hill2 catches, 16 yards https://t.co/fy3gkjFvSg

Hobbs' arrest comes almost exactly two months after receiver and Raiders teammate Henry Ruggs was involved in a DUI incident that led to a fiery car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is facing up to 50 years' imprisonment.

Las Vegas also dealt with the release of 2020 first-round Damon Arnette this season, which came after the current Miami Dolphins practice squader brandished weapons and made death threats on social media.

Bisaccia's tenure as the Raiders' head coach, in fact, likewise began with controversy away from the field, when former boss Jon Gruden was dismissed after emails containing racist and homophobic comments surfaced.

However, Bisaccia has seemingly learned how to roll with the punches this season, and is dealing with this latest incident as well as can be expected. One would imagine that the Raiders head coach is mainly focused on the team's next assignment at home.

Cassie Soto @_CassieSoto "We've kinda learned how to deal with distractions around here. So we're certainly disappointed about the news, but we don't have all the facts yet." - Bisaccia #Raiders "We've kinda learned how to deal with distractions around here. So we're certainly disappointed about the news, but we don't have all the facts yet." - Bisaccia #Raiders

Las Vegas (9-7) remains eligible for an AFC playoff spot as the final week of the season looms. The Raiders will host a win-or-go home game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final contest of Week 18 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

