What happened to Raiders rookie CB Nate Hobbs?

The Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with another off-field controversy at the worst possible time. As the team carries on its late NFL playoff push, they must now deal with the events surrounding their rookie cornerback, Nate Hobbs.
Hobbs was arrested in Las Vegas early Monday morning on a charge of driving under the influence. TMZ was the first to report the incident, and the Raiders, namely interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, have acknowledged that Hobbs was "involved" in something beyond the field, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.
In an official statement by Hobbs' attorneys following the incident, they raised their concerns about the legitimacy of the DUI claims leveled at their client.
Hobbs incident comes at crucial time for Raiders
Chosen in the fifth round of last spring's draft, Hobbs has put up 67 tackles along with a sack and an interception, over 15 games (9 starts). He had four tackles in the aforementioned win over the Colts. Hobbs has put on some shutdown displays at corner this season, locking up some of the league's best receivers this season.
Hobbs' arrest comes almost exactly two months after receiver and Raiders teammate Henry Ruggs was involved in a DUI incident that led to a fiery car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. Ruggs is facing up to 50 years' imprisonment.
Las Vegas also dealt with the release of 2020 first-round Damon Arnette this season, which came after the current Miami Dolphins practice squader brandished weapons and made death threats on social media.
Bisaccia's tenure as the Raiders' head coach, in fact, likewise began with controversy away from the field, when former boss Jon Gruden was dismissed after emails containing racist and homophobic comments surfaced.
However, Bisaccia has seemingly learned how to roll with the punches this season, and is dealing with this latest incident as well as can be expected. One would imagine that the Raiders head coach is mainly focused on the team's next assignment at home.
Las Vegas (9-7) remains eligible for an AFC playoff spot as the final week of the season looms. The Raiders will host a win-or-go home game on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in the final contest of Week 18 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).