“The stakes feel higher”: 15 days after $130,000,000 Jets contract extension, Garrett Wilson gets honest on training camp pressure 

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:51 GMT
NFL: New York Jets Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Fifteen days removed from inking a blockbuster $130 million extension, Garrett Wilson isn’t coasting; he’s doubling down.

Speaking to reporters at training camp on Tuesday, Wilson offered insight into how the energy on the field has transformed and how he’s personally embracing that shift.

"I think that's the main thing that I see that's different, just the way we're practicing, the intensity. The stakes. It feels like there's stakes," Wilson said.
"Depending on which period it is, the stakes feel higher. It feels like you won the drill when you won the drill, and it feels like you lost when you lost. ... That's how I like it. It's an opportunity to practice winning and get that feeling and do that on a consistent basis. I think it starts out here on the practice field."
Garrett Wilson’s transformation from rising star to locker room tone-setter comes at a critical moment for the Jets. After years of failed rebuilds and star departures, the franchise is finally signaling stability, starting with Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, both locked in through 2030.

Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner are 'foundational' to the Jets

Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear: he’s building around Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

"Those two guys, they are foundational players," Glenn said as per ESPN. "And I'm glad that we got the deals done, because I want them here for a long time. I want to set the precedent here, man. I want to sign all the players back."

Wilson’s production already speaks volumes. His 2024 campaign saw career highs in receptions (101), yards (1,104) and touchdowns (7). This makes him one of just five receivers in NFL history to top 1,000 yards and 80 catches in each of their first three seasons.

The Jets’ offseason spending spree, $250 million between Wilson and Gardner, sent a clear message: this franchise is all-in on its youth.

But investment breeds expectation. With upcoming contract decisions looming for teammates like Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson and Quincy Williams, the front office has tough calls ahead.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

