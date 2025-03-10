"The steal of free agency": NFL fans buzz as Panthers spend $20,000,000 to sign Patrick Jones II

The Carolina Panthers signed Patrick Jones II to a two-year contract worth up to $20 million on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The former third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had a breakout 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, recording 39 total tackles, 19 of which were solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and one forced fumble in 15 games.

Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports shared the news of his signing. The NFL insider took to X on Monday, tweeting:

"Breaking: Free agent DE Patrick Jones II to the #Panthers on a 2-year deal worth up to $20M, per source."

Fans shared their reaction to the move. @LegerDouzable predicted that the signing has the potential to be the steal of free agency:

"Patrick Jones is very underrated, don't be surprised if this is the steal of Free Agency"

@LeeschLogan was less optimistic about the signing, comparing it to last season's pickup of D.J. Wonnum:

"Did the same thing Wonnum did watch it fail again"

@American46 questioned why the Panthers have been so active in free agency:

"Why is Carolina making so many moves?"

@Perkins6610 asked if the move was official after the Panthers seemed to secure Milton Williams earlier in the day, only to have the defensive tackle sign with the New England Patriots:

"Will this actually happen, or will he change his mind in an hour"

@dvj073106 seems to have wanted Jones II to land with the Detroit Lions:

"Lmao I’m switching teams f**k Brad Holmes and the lions"

@Mike_AnthonyFL credited Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores:

"Flores effect."

Patrick Jones II among four moves made by Panthers to address defense

The Carolina Panthers were the worst defense in football last season as they ranked dead last in both points allowed and yards allowed. The organization has looked to address the issue on the first day of the legal tampering period.

They began the day by signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The Panthers addressed the safety position, adding Tre'Von Moehrig on a three-year, $51 million deal.

Carolina also signed defensive tackle Bobby Brown III to a three-year, $21 million deal. While they appeared to secure the services of Milton Williams before he opted to sign with the New England Patriots, the Panthers figure to improve on the defensive side of the ball in 2025.

