Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor, say actions go against franchise's core values

The fallout from Jon Gruden's emails continues to be fierce as the football world comes to terms with its content.

Gruden was essentially forced to resign from his position as Las Vegas Raiders head coach on Monday night and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have removed the former head coach from their Ring of Honor.

Gruden led Buccaneers to first Super Bowl in franchise history

After leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 12-4 record during the regular season in 2002, Gruden defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 to win the team's first-ever Super Bowl. It was the first Super Bowl in NFL history when the number one ranked defense (Tampa Bay) faced off against its number one offense.

The game has been given multiple names, with "The Gruden Bowl" being one of the most popular ones. Gruden was head coach of the Raiders between 1998 and 2001 but was then traded to the Buccaneers in 2002. The game is called "The Pirate Bowl" because both franchises have pirate-themed names.

Why did the Buccaneers remove Jon Gruden from the Ring of Honor?

A New York Times report revealed that Gruden sent multiple emails with misogynistic, racist and homophobic language to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization decided to remove Jon Gruden from the franchise's Ring of Honor after the revelation.

The Buccaneers released a statement regarding Gruden's omission from the Ring of Honor. It read:

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have advocated for purposeful change in the areas of race relations, gender equality, diversity and inclusion for many years. While we acknowledge Jon Gruden's contributions on the field, his actions go against our core values as an organization. Therefore, he will no longer continue to be a member of the Buccaneers Ring of Honor."

As the fallout from Jon Gruden's emails, which were sent between 2010 and 2018, continues, it is only getting worse for the ex-Raiders head coach. Gruden's emails were uncovered after the NFL launched an investigation into workplace misconduct allegations in Washington.

