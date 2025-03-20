“The tape doesn't lie” - Jaylon Moore makes feelings clear about big free agency move to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs set out to bolster their offensive line after one of the unit's worst performances of the season in Super Bowl LIX. Kansas City's front allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be brought down six times, facing 11 hits overall in the game.

The Chiefs had a void at left tackle dating back to last season, with Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris and D.J. Humphries each suiting up and being benched on the perimeter. Kansas City ultimately moved guard Joe Thuney to tackle but has since shipped the four-time All-Pro to the Chicago Bears.

The Chiefs addressed the left tackle spot early in free agency, bringing in veteran Jaylon Moore from the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore has appeared in 55 games through his first four NFL seasons, making just 12 starts, but has provided valuable depth during his time in the league. Kansas City is betting on Moore to continue his development and take the next step as the team's starting option at left tackle.

On Thursday afternoon, Moore offered a confident statement regarding his hefty deal in an interview with Fox4 News Kansas City sports anchor Harold R. Kuntz.

"In my opinion, the tape doesn't lie," Moore said of his play in 2024. "They see something in me, so I'm excited to go balls to the wall for these guys."

Chiefs sign Jaylon Moore to two-year deal

Kansas City found their potential starter at left tackle in Jaylon Moore, bringing in the ex-49er on a two-year deal. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported news of the signing on March 10.

The Chiefs offered Moore $30 million over his two-year deal, including over $21 million in guarantees at signing. Moore suited up in 15 games for the 49ers a season ago, making five starts, which was the most in a single season of his career.

Last season, Moore was graded as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the NFL with a PFF grade of 74.9. His 73.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 42nd in the league, while his run-blocking grade ranked 36th. He did not forfeit a single penalty and allowed just one sack in 271 total snaps last season.

