"The Taylor Swift curse starts here!": NFL fans blame singer as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs suffer 27-19 loss on SNF

Taylor Swift was at Lambeau Field to support Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers. A victory on this Sunday Night Football showdown would have improved Kansas City’s record to 9-3 and potentially remain one of AFC’s leaders.

Unfortunately, Jordan Love and the Packers had other plans as they defended their home turf, 27-19. It’s the Chiefs’ first defeat with Swift in attendance. While Kelce had a decent game with four catches for 81 yards, football fans cry the Chiefs’ downfall as a by-product of Swift’s effect.

Football fans pin Chiefs’ loss to Taylor Swift’s curse

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ fourth defeat in 12 games, NFL fans are signing a different tune toward Taylor Swift. One football follower used Twitter to express this sentiment:

“The Taylor Swift curse starts here! #TravisKelce #Chiefs #TaylorSwift #NFL”

Another football fan believes the curse is real and is happy about it.

Here are other comments regarding the “Taylor Swift curse” that allegedly inflicted a Week 13 Sunday Night Football defeat of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs missed some opportunities when they were in the red zone. Green Bay took advantage of this by generating three sacks on Patrick Mahomes.

Likewise, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player threw an interception to Keisean Nixon on a pass intended for Skyy Moore. That turnover happened after the Chiefs got the better end of a pass interference penalty against cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Mahomes still finished with a decent stat line of 21 completions for 210 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Running back Isiah Pacheco had 110 rushing yards and a touchdown before getting disqualified for throwing a punch at Nixon.

Conversely, Jordan Love had 25 completions for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and zero picks. AJ Dillon had 18 carries for 73 yards, while Christian Watson had seven catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce led the Chiefs with 81 receiving yards. Including this game, he averages 102.6 receiving yards when Taylor Swift watches. The trip to Green Bay is the Chiefs’ first game that Swift attended after Kelce admitted in a Wall Street Journal article that they are dating.

Offensive trouble brewing for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

The Chiefs scored at least 30 points eight times during the 2022 regular season. This year, they’ve only had three, all victories. They’ve also had victories wherein they generated only 17 and 19 points. Their 19 points versus the Packers is their fifth game below 20 points, three of which are losses.

While they are still in a good position with an 8-4 record, failing to solve their woes on offense might be their downfall. Through 12 games, the Patrick Mahomes’ squad averages 22.9 points per game, the 11th best in the league.

However, that’s a far cry from their league-best 29.2 points per game last season. Kansas City has five games left to solve their offensive struggles and have a better chance of defending their Super Bowl title.