"The tears really are a give away to the bulls** that lady was trying to pull" - Redditors back Terrell Owens after 'Karen' race-baits him to cops

Terrell Owens is one of the most prominent wide receivers in NFL history. He had an incredible career, though he was plagued by the "diva" label that so many top tier wideouts receive. Despite being a Hall of Famer, he is not immune to the troubles of everyday life.

Owens recently shared a clip of an incident in which a woman tried to get him in trouble with the police, telling TMZ Sports:

“If the wrong type of cops came out, if they got the wrong type of information. You saw the video. She started crying, you never know how that situation could’ve turned. I could’ve died. Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would be totally different.”

The clip went viral on Reddit as the NFL legend was berated by the woman in an increasingly rough situation.

Redditors have mostly been supportive of the Hall of Fame receiver. One person even said that the lady's tears were proof she was trying to get Owens in trouble.

Here are the top comments:

Others saw right through the facade.

Fortunately, the situation did not result in any harm for Owens. The incident has proved to be an eye-opener for many, who were shocked by the entire debacle.

Terrell Owens' incredible NFL career

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

The Hall of Fame status that Owens carries proves he had an incredible career in the NFL, but it doesn't show just how amazing he truly was. He played for five different teams over his illustrious 15 year career. For three of those teams, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro at least once.

He played eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and made the Pro Bowl for four straight years between 2000-2003. In those same years, he was an All-Pro three times, only missing out in 2003, when he still recorded 1,102 yards and nine touchdowns.

He went from there to Philadelphia, where he was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in his first season. In 2006, he moved to the Dallas Cowboys, where he was again an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, this time in his second season there. He ended his career after a season with Buffalo in 2009 and a year in Cincinnati in 2010.

