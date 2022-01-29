Texans have a shocking finalist for their HC opening 

The Houston Texans, like other teams this time of the year, are in search of a new head coach. Head coach David Culley was fired after just one season that saw the franchise finish with a disappointing 4-13 record. The person they have chosen to replace him may shock many.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans have narrowed down their head coaching candidates to one name in particular. This person is thought to be one of the first finalists for the job.

That name is Josh McCown.

Pelissero broke the news via his Twitter account.

"Former NFL quarterback Josh McCown is in Houston today for a second interview with the #Texans about their head coaching job, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo," Pelissero wrote.

"McCown has told the team he’s all-in. Now, he’s the first known finalist."

McCown is certainly not the first name many would have thought to be a head coaching candidate, but it now appears that he could be the one taking the reigns of the franchise for the second season of the post-Deshaun Watson era.

Davis Mills was a bright spot for the team in an otherwise disastrous season. The rookie quarterback threw for 2,664 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions but showed promise in what was a difficult season.

Can Josh McCown improve the Texans?

There will be optimism that McCown can improve the Texans. Their 4-13 record from last season means that there is room for improvement. Davis Mills has another preseason to get used to the rigors of NFL football, so expect McCown, who is a former quarterback, to improve the play of Mills.

Brandin Cooks had another 1,000 yard receiving season, while running back Rex Burkhead was the team's rusher with 427 yards in his 16 games, so getting a better running attack can only benefit Houston's offense.

Having David Johnson and Mark Ingram on the roster, along with Burkhead, Cooks and veteran Danny Amendola, shows that McCown will have some pieces to work with.

Being in a division with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans is tough, but should Houston move on from Deshaun Watson, they could get some good picks in return. It is just a matter of when or if the Watson situation gets sorted out.

McCown is a finalist for the head coaching job, and he is a name not many expected, but perhaps, the question of what he can do coaching wise will be a good thing for the struggling franchise.

