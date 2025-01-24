"The Tom Brady effect": NFL fans react as Pete Carroll locks in HC role with $6,700,000,000 franchise

Legendary coach Pete Carroll, who is famous for his Super Bowl-winning tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, is reportedly returning to help the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Friday, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, writing,

"Sources: The Raiders and Pete Carroll are aiming to work out an agreement to make him their new head coach. The two sides are in talks, but there is no deal yet. It shapes up as an intriguing day in Las Vegas."

Interestingly, NFL fans were quick to connect the dots between Carroll's hire and Tom Brady's owning 10 percent of the team, which is worth $6.7 billion (per Forbes).

"The Tom Brady effect," one fan wrote.

"Guys loves football. No retirement or riding off into the sunset for Pete," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, a third fan wrote,

"Raiders Nation is shook."

More NFL fans joined in with their opinions.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis had earlier promised that Tom Brady, who is now a part-owner, would play a key role in rebuilding the team.

Pete Carroll will become the oldest head coach in the NFL once he starts coaching the Raiders

Pete Carroll was not involved in the NFL coaching after leaving the Seattle Seahawks. However, he stayed active teaching at USC, where he previously worked as head coach from 2001-09.

During his 14 seasons with the Seahawks, he led the team to 10 playoff appearances and their first Super Bowl win.

After a tough season, the Las Vegas Raiders are using all their resources to turn things around. Recently, the team hired Tampa Bay Assistant GM John Spytek as part of a complete reset.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the team has the 6th overall pick. Moreover, the Raiders have $92 million in cap space to build for the future.

At 73, Carroll’s age is not a downside. Instead, his experience is valuable.

Until his hire, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was the oldest head coach in the NFL at 66 years old.

