“The wings part is CRAZY”: NFL fans react to Eagles’ flashy Super Bowl ring featuring Nick Sirianni's motto

By Arnold
Published Jul 19, 2025 18:03 GMT
NFL fans react to Eagles’ flashy Super Bowl ring featuring Nick Sirianni's motto - Source: Imagn

Nick Sirianni coached the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl title in February. The Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the big game at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

When the Eagles received their Super Bowl rings on Friday night, they honored Sirianni by engraving his motto as part of the design. The phrase "You can't be great without the greatness of others" is engraved onto the ring. Fans on social media were also left impressed with the design.

"Nah the wings part is CRAZY," one tweeted.
"Wow that is fire for sure!" another added.
"Bling bling," a third commented.

Many others also praised the striking designs on the Eagles' Super Bowl rings.

"Best ring made by Tiffany and Co," one wrote.
"Those rings are stunning! Wonder how they compare to other teams' designs. The symbolism in Super Bowl rings tells such a fascinating story," a user tweeted.
"Omg that is beautiful," a fan commented.

The Eagles' Super Bowl rings were originally scheduled to be delivered on June 6. However, due to its production delays, it was pushed back to release later in the summer.

The Super Bowl rings were designed by Jason Arasheben of Beverly Hills.

CBS Sports analyst explains how Nick Sirianni turned fortunes for the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni - Source: Imagn

Last week, CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin explained how Nick Sirianni changed the fortunes for the Eagles after their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs in 2023.

“His (Sirianni) brash antics to close a pitiful 2023 collapse were enough to have Eagles fans reasonably pondering whether he’d totally failed an all-star assembly. Then he put his head down and became the behind-the-scenes glue for a remarkable rebound with a historically dominant finish,” Benjamin said.

The Eagles hired Sirianni in January 2021. He has compiled a 54–23 record across four seasons.

It will be interesting to see how Sirianni defends Philly's Super Bowl crown next season. The Eagles will begin their 2025 season by hosting the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 on Sept. 4.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

