"Their season's DONE": NFL insider pours cold water on Bengals' future after Joe Burrow's toe injury update

Joe Burrow will be on the minds of Cincinnati Bengals fans on Monday, despite their second win of the season. The superstar quarterback left the contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a toe injury, and initial fears are that he could miss up to three months after surgery.The Bengals managed to come back against the Jaguars and win the game with Jake Browning, the backup quarterback, leading the offense. But the prospect of Browning leading the team to the playoffs is extremely unlikely over the course of a full season. Especially with tougher games coming in the AFC North.CBS Sports insider Pete Prisco also doesn't trust Browning. Despite acknowledging a good game from Burrow's backup on Sunday, Prisco notices that, if the fears are confirmed and surgery is needed, the Bengals' season will be over despite their undefeated start:&quot;Their season's DONE. If you lose a franchise-carrying guy like Joe Burrow, your season's over.&quot;According to insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the belief coming from the Cincinnati Bengals is that the quarterback suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury. He'll get a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews, but the worst-case scenario would see him returning in December.Jake Browning also filled in for Joe Burrow during the 2023 seasonThis is not the first time that the Bengals' superstar quarterback has suffered a serious injury. In 2023, he was lost for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury that required surgery, and he did not return to the field that year.Browning took over as the starter for the remainder of the season, and he performed admirably. In seven games as the starter, he passed for 1,936 yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.The Bengals won four of the seven games with Browning as their starter. However, their 9-8 overall record translated into a 4th place in the AFC North. Cincinnati missed the playoffs that season.In 2020, his rookie year, Burrow was also lost prematurely for the season when he suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Washington Commanders. This could be the third time in six seasons that he misses multiple months.