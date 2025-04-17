"Their WR room is bleak" - NFL analyst makes case for NFC North franchise to draft Emeka Egbuka 

Emeka Egbuka played his entire collegiate campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Last season, he helped Ryan Day's team win the national championship, registering 1,011 yards and 10 receiving TDs along the way. The wide receiver then decided to declare for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. Several analysts and draft experts consider Egbuka a top-tier WR talent.

Ad

Egbuka's draft projection has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few days. According to PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema, the Green Bay Packers could look to draft a wide receiver with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round. He believes that the franchise has a weak receiver corps for quarterback Jordan Love to utilize.

If the Packers draft Emeka Egbuka, then Love could benefit on the offense from having an athletic and agile prospect like the Ohio State wide receiver.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm up with the Green Bay Packers at No. 23. Packers could go pass rusher. I'm gonna take Emeka Egbuka here. I think their wide receiver room, it's bleak man," Sikkema said. "I mean, if you're looking at their wide receiver room and hoping that it's going to be any better than even it was last year when it was disappointing, I just don't know what to tell you.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I don't care that, oh, he [Egbuka] is not as big as Green Bay Packers wide receivers are. He's not as fast as they normally are. I don't even know if he hits the Brian Gutekunst threshold. I don't care. He's the best wide receiver there. He'd be the best wide receiver on this team. I'm taking Emeka Egbuka," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last week, the Ohio State wide receiver went on a pre-draft visit with the Packers. Apart from him, they also hosted Texas Longhorns WR Matthew Golden. However, the last time the Packers used a first-round pick to draft a wide receiver was back in 2002. Thus, it will be interesting to see if they decide to pick one later this month.

Mel Kiper projects Emeka Egbuka to be drafted in second round by Jacksonville Jaguars

In his last week's mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Matthew Golden as the first wide receiver off the board in the first round. When it came to the Ohio State star, he had Egbuka as a second-round prospect.

Ad

Kiper said Egbuka's draft stock has been declining over the past few days. He linked him with the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 36 pick.

"Three or fewer wide receivers have gone in Round 1 just three times in the past 10 drafts. But the Jaguars would stand to seriously benefit if things go this way. Egbuka – my No. 18 prospect – is a smooth route runner and caught 10 touchdowns last season," Kiper wrote via ESPN.com.

Ad

"Brian Thomas Jr. was terrific as a rookie, and taking Egbuka here would help make up for the loss of Christian Kirk and give Jacksonville a pair of young talented pass catches to build the offense around," he added.

Apart from the Jaguars, Egbuka has been linked with teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills, to name a few. It will be interesting to see if he goes a first-round prospect or slips down as a second-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.