"There are no more excuses”: Andrew Whitworth gives Trevor Lawrence a reality check after being handed 'Joe Burrow-type of money'

Trevor Lawrence is entering his fifth NFL season after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft. The Clemson product had high expectations coming into the league, but after four years and his rookie contract, he hasn't proven anything with the Jacksonville Jaguars.Former Super Bowl champion Andrew Whitworth identified Lawrence as one of two players with he most to prove this season. While he named Justin Herbert, too, Whitworth focused on Lawrence's five-year, $275 million contract he signed last year.&quot;I think the guy, to me, that has a lot to prove is Trevor Lawrence. And the reason I say that, I think, kind of comes down to me, to Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence only because when you're talking about the money and you're talking about the expectation level... it's a huge year. You've been given the Joe Burrow money. You've been given that type of contract. &quot;People want those kinds of results playing quarterback in the NFL and getting paid like Trevor Lawrence is getting paid and failing.... He's proven that he can do it, but there's just this weight that you just start feeling when you're a starter and things don't go well, and it just gets heavier and heavier. The big thing with him is there are no more excuses.&quot;Trevor Lawrence has played 60 games during his four-year NFL career, in which he has completed 1,288 of 2,034 pass attempts for 13,815 yards and 69 touchdowns against 46 interceptions. He has posted a 22-38 record over that span, including a playoff win against the LA Chargers in the 2023 postseason.With all the expectations he carried into the league and what the Jaguars still expect from him, the pressure is mounting for Lawrence and this season would be a make-or-break. Trevor Lawrence' Jaguars are the biggest threat to the Houston Texans in 2025 After losing the AFC South in the last two seasons, the Jaguars are ready to reclaim their throne in 2025. The Houston Texans took over in 2024 when C.J. Stroud took the league by storm and led the squad to the top of the division. They weren't as impactful last season, but the team still survived against the Jaguars to secure another playoff berth. The Jags have renewed expectations for 2025, more so after drafting Travis Hunter in April. While the Colts and Titans aren't ready to compete yet, Jacksonville and Houston will likely go at for the division title.