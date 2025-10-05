“There should be investigation” "Absolute joke": NFL fans blast Browns HC Kevin Stefanski over questionable clock management in 21-17 loss to Vikings

Kevin Stefanski faced heavy criticism for his clock management during the Browns’ 21-17 loss to the Vikings in London on Sunday.NFL fans shared their takes on X.&quot;Kevin Stefanski, you are an absolute joke and a f**ken m*ron. Why, with the clock running and up by 3 at the 23-yard line, do you blow three timeouts? You a** f**k,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;There should be an investigation into Kevin Stefanski calling those timeouts. It was clear that MN wouldn’t have had time to score a TD but the time outs let them take their time and gave them many more plays. Unreal,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Kevin Stefanski needs to be fired,&quot; a fan commented.Here are more fan reactions.&quot;Kevin Stefanski still having a job in 2025 is hilarious,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Kevin Stefanski calling their timeouts at the end of the game is the dumbest coaching move you’ll see all sunday. What an ignorant “strategy,” a fan tweeted.&quot;Kevin Stefanski is one of the dumbest coaches in the NFL. Terrible clock management, sitting his best offensive weapon for the second quarter more or less, and then that 4th quarter three and out,&quot; another fan said.Cleveland had a chance to drain the clock or force the Vikings to use their timeouts late in the game. However, Stefanski called a pass play on third-and-long, which went incomplete and stopped the clock, giving Minnesota extra time.On defense, the Browns did not pressure Carson Wentz, who calmly led a game-winning drive. Stefanski used all of Cleveland’s timeouts during that drive, trying to save time but it backfired.Cleveland is 1-4 through five weeks.RGIII blames Browns HC Kevin Stefanski after loss to Vikings despite Dillon Gabriel’s big debutCleveland lost 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, also known as RGIII, blamed Browns coach Kevin Stefanski for the defeat.“The Cleveland Browns had a Rookie QB in Dillon Gabriel making his first career start and threw 2 TDs with no turnovers on foreign soil. Had a rookie running back run for 110 yards. Had a defense force 2 turnovers and get 3 sacks. And still lost. That’s a coaching issue,” Griffin tweeted.Dillon Gabriel made his first NFL start and stayed calm under pressure. He threw two touchdown passes, had zero turnovers and completed 13 of 21 throws for 102 yards in the first half. Gabriel helped the Browns take their first halftime lead of the season 10-7.Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins also played well, rushing for 110 yards using run-pass option plays.Cleveland's defense forced two turnovers and got three sacks, but the team couldn't hold on to the lead in the second half.