“There was a lot of things out of my control” - Miles Sanders makes feelings known about Panthers after signing with Cowboys

For the first time since leaving the Carolina Panthers, their former Pro Bowl running back is opening up about his time with the franchise, sort of. While he didn’t get into specifics, the former Penn State product, who played the past two seasons with the NFC South club, said:

“These last two years, I don’t really have much to say ... I guess I’d say I handled the situation as best I could. There was a lot of things out of my control that I would not like to speak on and just keep it in-house. So, I’ll just keep it at that ... Definitely, a learning experience; you just have to control what you can control...”

Sanders signed a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys on March 14. He started just two games out of the backfield in 2024 at Carolina and had a career-low 205 rushing yards. He missed six NFL contests last season because of an ankle injury.

Before joining the Cowboys, Sanders had been released by the Panthers, who were trying to get him to take a pay cut. In March 2023, Sanders signed a four-year, $25.4 million contract with Carolina.

In his final season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders was selected to the Pro Bowl, putting up 1,269 yards on the ground and 11 rushing scores. In 2019, he ran for 818 yards, the most by a Philadelphia Eagle rookie.

Miles Sanders excited for a fresh start

Given how things transpired in Carolina, Sanders seems to need a fresh start with a new club. The Dallas Cowboys need a running back after Rico Dowdle joined the Panthers on a one-year deal worth $6.25 million.

Sanders told the Cowboys website that he’s looking forward to contributing to his new team.

“It is going to be a little strange…,” Sanders said. “Dak (Prescott) hit me up, it was a funny little conversation, he congratulated me and welcomed me to the team … more excited though, it is going to be a little strange, but I’m excited for the opportunity, honestly.”

Having an offensive coordinator with plenty of experience coaching offensive lines in Klayton Adams seems to have Sanders’ seal of approval.

“You don’t get too many places where the offensive coordinator is an offensive line coach, and I know he’s playing a big part into the plan, I’m excited,” Sanders added.

Next season, Sanders is expected to share the running back load alongside Javonte Williams, who joined America’s Team in March on a one-year deal for $3.5 million.

