Shedeur Sanders is seeing his bevy of landing options shrink, with the Las Vegas Raiders having traded for Geno Smith, and the New York Giants having hosted three prominent free agents in Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Joe Flacco, and is scheduled to meet former first overall pick Jameis Winston on Tuesday.

But at least one person believes there is still solace for him in the form of the Cleveland Browns who desperately need a quarterback after Deshaun Watson's season-killing surgery.

Speaking on Dan Patrick's eponymous show on Monday, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said (starts at 03:13):

"I do know that they like Shedeur. To what extent? If they're willing to pick him No. 2 overall, I cannot say. I do know there's some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally. They have some respect for what Shedeur can do in that area, maybe more than some teams."

Two more people who believe the Browns will be angling for the former Colorado Buffalo are podcaster Tim McShay and Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

New mock drafts predict Shedeur Sanders becoming Steelers' QB of the future

As the weeks have passed, a seemingly relentless smear campaign and multiple developments in the quarterback market have served to lessen Shedeur Sanders' chances of joining either the Raiders or Giants. Meanwhile, the Browns and Tennessee Titans are also torn between drafting one of him, Cam Ward, and Abdul Carter, potentially taking him out of the Top 3/5 conversation.

However, at least two persons think the Pittsburgh Steelers make more sense for him, given their own need for a franchise quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. First is Sharp Football Analysis' Ryan McCrystal in his third mock draft:

The other is The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler, who extolls the cast that he will be working with, like wideouts DK Metcalf and George Pickens and tight end Pat Freiermuth:

"While it could also be a major clash of personalities, a bunch of alphas in the same offense is the type of group I'd want to go to war with each and every Sunday. Positive correlating surroundings are as important to a young QB as anything, and Pittsburgh has some pieces in place."

As of this writing, the only quarterbacks the Steelers have are Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson.

The 2025 Draft will be held at Lambeau Field from April 24 to 26.

