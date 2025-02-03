"There's no better option out there": NFL insider weighs in on Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future with Jets

The New York Jets have completely shifted their organization's focus this offseason, hiring coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets have many decisions to make but one arguably the biggest in football right now is at the quarterback position and if Aaron Rodgers returns in 2025.

On Wednesday's "The Pat McAfee Show", ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed what the New York Jets do at quarterback and whether bringing back Rodgers is the correct move or not at this juncture.

"I think that Aaron Glenn and Aaron Rodgers have to sit down and number one, Aaron Rodgers, first and foremost, has to decide whether or not he wants to play, whether or not he wants to play in New York, whether or not he's committed to going through all this again," he said.

And if and when that's the case that Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are going to have a decision to make about what they want to do with their franchise."

Schefter added that no quarterback is better suited than Rodgers for the New York Jets.

"From a talent standpoint, there's probably not a better option out there than Aaron Rodgers, when the guy still has it and he still can play. The question is, what do they want to do as they're rebuilding their organization?"

It is important to note that Rodgers has one year and a $23.5 million cap hit left. However, he holds a $49 million dead cap hit if he is not with the team. It will be interesting to see what he and the organization decide to do for the 2025 season.

What options do the New York Jets have if they move on from Aaron Rodgers?

If the New York Jets decide to move on from Aaron Rodgers, they have some options. The obvious is staying with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is still under contract. However, they can select a quarterback, as they currently possess the seventh pick of the first round, to build for the future.

Some free-agent quarterbacks do not have contracts and could join the Jets. Some of those options include Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Jameis Winston amongst the crop.

