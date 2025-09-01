"There's a blessing and a curse": Tom Brady makes feelings known on Arch Manning's social media hype after rough outing vs. Ohio State

NFL legend Tom Brady has offered a unique take on Texas quarterback Arch Manning after his struggles against Ohio State on Saturday. Manning failed to live up to the hype, completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Longhorns lost their season opener 14-7.

Ad

However, Brady discussed Manning's the criticism around the young Texas QB during an appearance on the "Pro Football Focus" YouTube channel on Sunday.

"A lot of these guys, they're so young. And with social media and Twitter and Instagram, you can make someone look so great, and you can tear them down so quick," Brady said. "Before, it used to be that you had to wait until the paper comes out the next day to make a real evaluation. But in the digital era, it happens in five seconds."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady also explained that Manning can use the criticism to his advantage.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I think there's a blessing and a curse in some of it," Brady said. "The curse is a lot of people pile on. The blessing is that there needs to be resilience built up in the quarterback as well. So even though he didn't have his best game today, and they lost, if he uses this to his advantage, Arch, he's going to be tougher for it. And he's going to have a better next game because of it."

Ad

Ad

Manning is under pressure to deliver at Texas due his family name. His uncles, Eli and Peyton, are multiple-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, while his grandfather Archie also played in the NFL for 14 seasons.

Brady knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure. He played in 10 Super Bowls during his NFL career, winning seven of them.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ad

Tom Brady set to return as analyst at Fox for 2025 season

NFL: Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox in 2022. At the time he was still playing in the NFL with the Buccaneers.

Ad

Brady began his role as an analyst and commentator at Fox last season. He received mixed reviews and some felt that the legendary QB might not return for a second year with the broadcast giant.

However, earlier this year, Brady dismissed rumors about cutting short his time at Fox. He confirmed that he will return for his second year with the broadcast company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.