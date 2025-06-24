"There's definitely things I can help him with": Aaron Rodgers reveals special veteran-rookie talk with Will Howard during minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard in the sixth round, No. 185 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although he had an amazing college football career, one that culminated in a National Championship earlier this year, there was still a belief that Howard was a few seasons away from playing meaningful football in the league.

Fast forward through the offseason and the Steelers signed veteran free agent QB Aaron Rodgers, someone who also happens to be one of the most accomplished and legendary players in NFL history.

The Steelers will be looking for success right away given their talented QB, top playmakers in DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson, elite defensive unit, and one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Mike Tomlin. However, Rodgers made clear on Tuesday that he wants to help, teach, and mentor Howard along his NFL journey this season.

"I pulled him aside during one of the days, and I said, 'Listen, I want to help you as much as possible, but I'm not going to overstep my bounds if you want assistance, I'm here, buddy. I want to help you from the playbook on my own mistakes and things that I needed to learn from. That's where everything is going to come from. And if I can help you become a better player this year, that would be an incredible achievement for me'."

Rodgers then continued by making clear that he thinks that he can help Howard adjust to the differences of the professional level.

"I think there's definitely some things I can help him with, and some things that are different at the pro level. And I'd love to, love to help Will." Rodgers said.

Does Aaron Rodgers have a history of strong QB mentorship?

Although some QB's highlight how they want to be a good role model and help the younger QB develop into a star in the league, there are times when these comments are disingenuous for public image.

However, history has shown that Rodgers does want to make a positive impact on the players around him. In Green Bay, despite not agreeing with the organization's decision to select Jordan Love in the first round, Rodgers was by all accounts a great role model and showed Love how to be a great starting QB in the league.

Since Rodgers has left Green Bay, Love has emerged as one of the most exciting QB's in the NFL and looks as though he will be a top starting QB in the league for years to come.

With the recent news and comments by Rodgers, it appears as though he wants to be a solid role model and mentor to Howard in Pittsburgh as well.

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

