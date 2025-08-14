"There's an exit door in every room": Insider sounds alarm over Bill Belichick trying to bring Patriots culture at UNC despite unique NCAA rule

Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will kick off his new career phase with a UNC coaching job starting in 2025. It will be a new experience for both Belichick and his fans, who have often seen him rocking an NFL jacket on the sidelines and going hard on the players.

While there are expectations from him, especially from the UNC fans eagerly waiting to watch him call the plays, ex-Patriot and 6X Super Bowl champ Tom Brady claimed Belichick could have a hard time dealing with young athletes. Insider Josh Pate relayed a similar point about the NFL way of training athletes and the NCAA’s 20-hour rule for amateurs.

While speaking to former NFL scout John Middlekauff on his show, Pate mentioned that Belichick would not like to have such restrictions, especially after he has trained athletes at an elite level.

“Once you're a New England Patriot, you're a New England Patriot. You're not going anywhere. There's an exit door in every room in college football. Figuratively, guys don't like the way they're being treated. Guys don't like tough love,” Pate said to Middlekhauff this week on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 3:04]

Pate also added that Belichick could have a hard time adapting to the college environment, especially with the program dynamics and how the coaching staff works as they go deep into the season.

“I hear these people who keep telling me, ‘well, he'll succeed in the college football game because it's the right time because college is like the NFL now’. I think college football is about to deal a very harsh lesson, and ironically, if they do get it done. This year may be their shot,” he explained while making his predictions for UNC.

Bill Belichick had a rocky start to his UNC offseason

The 73-year-old’s arrival to college was nothing short of controversy. While his initial announcement on landing a UNC job was a big surprise, it blew up even more after Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, got involved in his management duties.

She was addressed as personal assistant to coach Belichick on the campus, and his official mails were allegedly passed through her.

Later on, a viral CBS interview stirred more controversy about his personal life, and Belichick remained in the headlines for a while. As of late, the veteran coach has been on a recruiting trail, meeting high school players and parents.

All the eyeballs are on coach Belichick as he starts the season against TCU at Kenan Memorial Stadium on September 1.

