"There's going to be controversy": Giants' $117,500,000 star reveals true feelings on boos for Russell Wilson and "We want Dart" chants 

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has been in the spotlight after struggling in his team's 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday. During the game, fans at MetLife Stadium booed Wilson and even called for rookie Jaxson Dart to replace the veteran quarterback.After the Giants' third straight loss of the season, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas offered his take on the home fans booing Wilson and chanting &quot;We want Dart.&quot;&quot;Just ignore it,&quot; Thomas said. &quot;There's going to be controversy. I trust the coaching staff and the players. Whoever is out there, we want to support.&quot;The Giants took Thomas with the No.4 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension with the team in July 2023.Wilson completed 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions against the Chiefs.Dart was subbed on late in the first half after Wilson's second interception. However, he played just one snap before being replaced by Wilson.Dart was brought on again in the second half, but he played in just two snaps before heading back to the sidelines.Amid Wilson's struggles, Giants coach Brian Daboll might have to make an important decision on his QB1 for the Week 4 game against the Chargers (3-0).Russell Wilson opens up on getting booed by Giants fans in Week 3NFL: New York Giants QB Russell Wilson - Source: ImagnAfter the Giants' Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, Russell Wilson opened up on the boos he received from the home fans at MetLife Stadium.&quot;I think there's highs and lows, there's always tough moments,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;You've got to have thick skin, you've got to be able to know who you are and the player that you are, know what you're capable of. I've been able to show that throughout my career and obviously last week and everything else too.&quot;Wilson signed with the Giants this offseason. In three games, he has completed 59.1% of his passes for 778 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions.The Giants are yet to win a game this season.